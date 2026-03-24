Interstate I 89 SB MM91.8
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State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I89 SB at mm 91.8 (just north of Exit 16 in Colchester) has both lanes shut down as crews work to pull a pickup and trailer out of a ditch.
This incident is expected to only last for a short while, maybe 10-15 minutes, and updates will be provided as they are received.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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