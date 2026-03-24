Armenian Personal Development Programs Launch in LA and Yerevan

Group Photo At The Burbank Hilton Event Nick Heirapetian Nazeli Manukyan Susanna Kalejian Arthur Palyan

Four Armenian trainers unite after sold-out Hilton Burbank event to deliver retreats, workshops, and seminars in Armenian across the US and Armenia

Our people have waited long enough for this. Nick is the voice of the people, Nazeli the soul, Suzy the heart. I built the foundation. This team exists for the Armenian community.” — Arthur Palyan, Founder, Levels Of Self

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four Armenian personal development professionals have joined forces to launch an ongoing series of retreats, workshops, and seminars delivered in Armenian across two continents. Programming will take place in Los Angeles, California, USA and Yerevan, Armenia, bringing world-class personal transformation to the Armenian diaspora and homeland communities in their native language.The announcement follows a successful three-day personal training and development event held at the Hilton Burbank in Los Angeles on March 20th, 21st, and 22nd. The event brought together participants for immersive sessions on self-awareness, emotional intelligence, breathwork, subconscious transformation, stress management, and transformational coaching, all conducted in Armenian.Leading the charge is Nick Heirapetian, the team's tip of the spear, the People's Champion, and voice of the people. A successful businessman who spent years serving the Armenian community in both Los Angeles and Armenia, Heirapetian now brings that same dedication to transformational facilitation, connecting directly with participants and driving real-world breakthroughs. Alongside him, Nazeli Manukyan serves as the Soul of the team, grounding every session in subconscious transformation, breathwork, and spiritual depth that helps participants reconnect with their true essence. Susanna Kalejian is the heart, holding space for transformation through breathwork, meditation, shadow work, and deep inner healing practices that continue to unfold long after each session. At the core of her work is the belief that true healing begins when we are willing to face and heal our inner wounds. And Arthur Palyan is the Foundation, providing the framework, infrastructure, and vision that holds the entire operation together."Our people have waited long enough for this," said Arthur Palyan, founder of Levels Of Self . "Nick is the voice of the people. Nazeli brings the soul. Suzy brings the heart. I built the foundation so they can do what they do best. This team exists for the Armenian community."Future events will rotate between Los Angeles and Yerevan, with plans to expand into multi-day destination retreats, corporate workshops, and community seminars. All sessions are offered in Armenian, with English options available.ABOUT THE TEAMNick Heirapetian, "The People's Champion / Voice of the People"Nick Heirapetian is a transformational facilitator, community leader, and co-creator of the Inqnachanaghman Tsragir (Self-Discovery Program). A successful businessman who spent years serving the Armenian community in both Los Angeles and Armenia, Nick is now channeling that same energy into showing people on both sides of the ocean how to create the life of their dreams. His work focuses on helping individuals break limiting patterns, reconnect with their inner power, gain clarity, and experience a deeper sense of freedom and purpose. As the tip of the spear and voice of the people, Nick is the one on the front lines connecting directly with the community and driving real-world transformation. YouTube: @ApreluArvestNazeli Manukyan, "The Soul"Nazeli Manukyan is a Transformational Coach, Breathwork Facilitator, Spiritual Mentor, Certified Spiritual Life Coach, and Certified NLP Practitioner. Through her work, she guides individuals on a deep journey of self-discovery, helping them reconnect with their true essence and inner power. Nazeli specializes in subconscious transformation, emotional release, and energetic alignment, using breathwork, awareness practices, and NLP techniques. She is the founder of a growing Armenian conscious community, where she supports thousands on their awakening journey through teachings, meditations, and transformational experiences. Her approach blends spirituality with practical tools, empowering people to shift from limitation into love, clarity, and creation. Instagram: @quantumjumphomeSusanna Kalejian, “The Heart”Susanna Kalejian is a Certified Emotional Intelligence Trainer and Coach and the founder of Profound Heart Consultation. She advises individuals and organizations on stress reduction, performance optimization, and decision-making using evidence-informed stress management and HRV biofeedback methodologies, drawing on research from the HeartMath Institute. A certified trainer with the HeartMath Institute, Transformational Wellness Coach, and Heart Ambassador, Susanna translates research-informed insights into practical tools that help clients navigate complexity with clarity, emotional resilience, and sustained focus. Bilingual in Armenian and English, she engages diverse communities with cultural fluency, empathy, and authenticity.Contact: profoundheart@gmail.com | Facebook: facebook.com/Susannakalejian | Instagram: @profound.heart.consultationArthur Palyan, "The Foundation"Arthur Palyan is the creator of the 7 Levels of Self framework, a pattern-recognition approach to personal transformation that has reached 175 countries through the Level Up game on iOS and Android. Named Best Life Coach in California 2025, Arthur draws on over a decade of training through Landmark Worldwide, MITT, Insight Seminars, and Ancestral Medicine. His work has been featured on AP News, Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, and 200+ media outlets. Born in Armenia and raised in Los Angeles, Arthur provides the structural foundation for the team: the framework, the technology, the business infrastructure, and the vision that connects all four trainers into a single force for the Armenian community.For information on upcoming retreats, workshops, and seminars in Los Angeles and Yerevan, or to book a private corporate or community event, visit levelsofself.com or schedule directly at calendly.com/levelsofself/zoom

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