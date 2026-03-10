Palyan Family AI System Achieves Federal Contractor Status With CAGE Code 19R10

The Palyan Family AI System Founder Of Levels of Self & 100LevelUp.com

Valencia-based AI governance startup now SAM.gov active with Defense Logistics Agency CAGE code, managing 13 AI agents across 175 countries on under $300/month

Every organization deploying AI agents needs a management layer. We built it, we use it every day, and now we are federally registered to bring it nationwide.” — Arthur Palyan, Founder and CEO, Palyan Family AI System

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palyan Family AI System, a Valencia-based AI governance and automation company, announced today that it has achieved full federal contractor status with an active SAM.gov registration and CAGE code 19R10 assigned by the Defense Logistics Agency.The milestone positions the company to bid on federal, state, and local government contracts for AI governance, agent management, and compliance infrastructure. The company is also certified as a California Small Business (#2050529) through February 2028 and is a registered vendor with LA County (#229877) and Cal eProcure (BID0127306)."Every organization deploying AI agents needs a management layer. We built it, we use it every day, and now the federal government has registered us to bring it to agencies and enterprises nationwide," said Arthur Palyan, Founder and CEO.WHAT PALYAN FAMILY AI SYSTEM DOESThe company operates an autonomous AI infrastructure that manages 13 AI agents across 5 platforms serving users in 175 countries. The entire operation runs on under $300 per month with zero dedicated DevOps staff.At the core is the Nervous System , an open-source governance framework published as an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server on npm and listed in the official Anthropic MCP directory. The framework provides 19 governance tools, 7 mechanically enforced behavioral rules, and a SHA-256 hash-chained audit trail. In production, the system has caught 99+ policy violations with zero bypasses.Tamara, the company's autonomous operations manager, monitors all 13 agents around the clock. She detects configuration drift, performs security audits, manages crash recovery, tracks token usage, and alerts the operator only when she cannot resolve an issue herself. Tamara represents a reference implementation for enterprise-grade AI operations.WHY IT MATTERSAs organizations deploy AI agent teams at scale, governance has emerged as the critical missing layer. Orchestration tools decide which agent runs. Governance decides how agents behave while running.The Palyan Family AI System addresses this gap with production-tested infrastructure that provides audit trails for regulatory compliance (NIST AI RMF, EO 14110, EU AI Act), drift detection to catch configuration changes before they cause failures, behavioral enforcement that AI agents cannot override or bypass, and emergency controls including a kill switch for immediate shutdown.GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP NETWORKIn its first month of partner outreach, the company has established a network of 17 partners across 8 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Nigeria, India, and Canada. Partners operate in sectors spanning defense, healthcare, real estate, nonprofits, media, restaurants, and enterprise technology.PRODUCTS AND SERVICESThe company offers AI governance solutions ranging from a free open-source community edition to enterprise implementations at $50,000 to $150,000 per engagement. Government contracts are available up to $2 million for large-scale AI governance deployments. Monthly subscription tiers include Pro ($49/month), Enterprise ($500 to $5,000/month), and Government ($2,000 to $15,000/month).All three of the company's MCP servers are published on npm and available on GitHub under open-source licenses:The Nervous System (governance), the Level Up Game server (AI coaching with 6,854 scenarios), and the Palyan AI Ops server (operations management).CREDENTIALSSAM.gov Active, UEI Q82DA4R75YC3, CAGE Code 19R10. California Small Business #2050529 (approved through 2/29/2028). LA County Vendor #229877. Cal eProcure BID0127306. Self-certified Small Disadvantaged Business. Five NAICS codes: 541511, 541512, 541519, 541715, 518210.For more information, visit LevelsOfSelf.com or try the live demo at api.100levelup.com/family/gateway.html.

