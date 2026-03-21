Valencia AI Governance Startup Deploys Open-Source Nervous System Framework

Levels Of Self Transformational Training

Former training and development professional builds AI governance framework now managing 13 autonomous agents for government and enterprise clients

Engineers build capability. Trainers build accountability. That is why this works.” — Arthur Palyan, Founder, Levels Of Self

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthur Palyan dba Levels Of Self, a California-based AI governance and multi-agent infrastructure company, today announced the production deployment of its Nervous System framework, an open-source governance layer managing 13 autonomous AI agents across five messaging platforms with full audit compliance.The Nervous System is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server available on npm (v1.10.0) that provides configuration drift detection, SHA-256 hash-chained audit trails, behavioral rule enforcement, and automated compliance checking for AI agent deployments. The framework governs agents operating across Telegram, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and web interfaces, delivering 40-60 percent cost savings to service businesses by automating repetitive operations.FROM TRAINING HUMANS TO TRAINING AIPalyan spent over a decade in coaching, training, and professional development before founding Levels Of Self. His experience helping people recognize behavioral patterns and build accountability structures became the direct blueprint for the Nervous System architecture."The same methods I used training humans to see their patterns became the architecture for governing AI agents," said Arthur Palyan, founder of Levels Of Self. "Engineers build capability. Trainers build accountability. That is why this works."The system has caught over 99 governance violations in production with zero bypasses, enforcing rules at the infrastructure level rather than the prompt level.GOVERNMENT AND ENTERPRISE READINESSLevels Of Self maintains active government registrations across federal, state, and county levels:SAM.gov registration (CAGE code 19R10, UEI Q82DA4R75YC3) with five NAICS codes spanning computer systems design, custom programming, IT consulting, R&D in physical and engineering sciences, and data processing. The company holds California Small Business certification (No. 2050529, valid through February 2028) and was recently approved for LA County Local Small Business Enterprise certification (No. 100663) with a 15 percent bid preference. Small Disadvantaged Business status is self-certified through SAM.gov. Commercial general liability insurance is active at $1 million per occurrence and $2 million aggregate through March 2027.The company has active submissions with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the Los Angeles Superior Court, the General Services Administration, and the California Department of Transportation.INDUSTRY VALIDATIONThe deployment coincides with growing industry momentum around multi-agent AI systems. NVIDIA released NemoClaw, a multi-agent orchestration framework, in March 2026, validating the architecture Levels Of Self has been operating in production since February 2026."NVIDIA built the orchestration engine. We built the governance layer that makes orchestration safe," Palyan said. "Executive Order 14110 and the EU AI Act both require auditable AI operations. That is our product."The Nervous System MCP server is listed in the Anthropic MCP directory and available for installation at npmjs.com/package/mcp-nervous-system. The company's open-source repositories are hosted on GitHub under the Levels Of Self organization.ABOUT LEVELS OF SELFArthur Palyan dba Levels Of Self is an AI governance and multi-agent infrastructure company based in Valencia, California. The company combines an open-source governance framework with custom AI agent deployment to help businesses automate operations while maintaining compliance and auditability. Services include AI agent deployment on messaging platforms, governance consulting for enterprises, and AI compliance services for government agencies. The company operates a nationwide partner network of consultants and technology professionals. For more information, visit levelsofself.com or schedule a consultation at calendly.com/levelsofself/zoom.

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