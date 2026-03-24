Local Hive™ Honey Local Hive™ Launches 100% U.S., Raw & Unfiltered Honey Packets

These Portable Sticks Sold on Amazon Deliver a Naturally Sweet Boost for Workouts and Busy Days

These portable packets deliver the benefits of raw & unfiltered honey in a format designed for everyday convenience, whether tucked into a gym bag, travel kit, or desk drawer.” — Cale Nelson, chief commercial officer of Local Hive™

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Hive™ is introducing its 100% U.S., raw & unfiltered honey in a convenient, single-serve format designed for life on the go. Now available in a 10-pack on Amazon , the packets offer a no-mess way to enjoy high-quality American honey anytime – whether for a pre-run boost, intra-workout fuel, stirred into tea, or as a mid-day pick-me-up.With no caffeine, preservatives, or refined sugars, this minimally processed honey delivers fast-absorbing carbohydrates for quick, sustained energy—making it a cleaner alternative to energy gels—while also providing 4,000 living enzymes, 21 vitamins and minerals, and antibacterial properties in every squeeze. Rich in flavorful floral notes and sourced exclusively from American beekeepers, it reflects Local Hive’s long-standing commitment to supporting the domestic producers who safeguard the health of our pollinators.“As shoppers become more mindful about ingredients and the benefits of real food, honey stands out as a simple, natural option for energy and sweetening,” said Cale Nelson, chief commercial officer of Local Hive™. “These portable packets deliver the benefits of raw & unfiltered honey in a format designed for everyday convenience, whether tucked into a gym bag, travel kit, or desk drawer.”A far cry from the foreign-sourced, often adulterated honey found in most honey sticks, Local Hive™ Honey Packets join the brand’s lineup of raw & unfiltered, 100% American honey blends that include regional and single-source varietals capturing distinct flavors from across the country.About Local Hive™The #1 honey brand in natural food stores and the #2 in MULO, according to SPINS latest 52 weeks ending 2/22/26, Local Hive™ has been committed to bottling honey straight from the source for more than 100 years. Recent innovations include sweet-heat Honey Hot Sauces and Hot Honey. Visit LocalHiveHoney.com and follow @LocalHiveHoney to learn more.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.