Local Hive™ Showcases the American Beekeepers Behind Its Honey

Local Hive™ Honey Local Hive's Texas beekeeper Local Hive's 100% U.S. Honey Bear

Brand Also Launches Walmart Digital Campaign Highlighting 100% U.S. Honey Bear for America250

For more than 100 years, we have worked directly with American beekeepers to locally source our honey, and we’re the only ones doing so on a national level.” — Cale Nelson, chief commercial officer of Local Hive™

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than a century, Local Hive has sourced its honey exclusively from American beekeepers , working with more than 200 partners across the states to bring single varietal and regional blends of raw & unfiltered honey to shoppers nationwide. As the country looks ahead to America’s 250th birthday this Fourth of July, Local Hive™ is recognizing the beekeepers at the heart of every bottle of its 100% U.S. honey blends, including the brand’s new classic Honey Bear, featured in a timely social media and digital campaign.Among the beekeepers Local Hive proudly partners with are Cameron Robertson in California, Chuck Kutik in Maine, Jake Moore in Texas, and Barry Tesno in Florida, each representing the country’s diverse landscapes, weather, and growing seasons. Cameron’s bees pollinate everything from sage, buckwheat and wildflowers to almond and citrus trees, which flourish thanks to California’s moderate climate. In spring, Chuck’s bees help pollinate acres of low-bush blueberry fields in Downeast Maine, while in Texas, Jake’s bees forage on tallow trees and wildflowers, helping create honey with a dark, robust profile. Barry’s Florida bees draw from tropical floral sources such as palmetto, palm trees, sea grapes, mangroves, and Brazilian peppers. The honey is collected throughout the commercial pollination flow (a.k.a., the route the beekeepers travel with their bees) and then sent to Local Hive’s headquarters in Greeley, CO, where it’s bottled and distributed to local and national retailers.Said Cale Nelson, chief commercial officer of Local Hive™, “For more than 100 years, we have worked directly with American beekeepers to locally source our honey, and we’re the only ones doing so on a national level. These partnerships provide a steady source of income for our beekeepers, who work daily to safeguard the health of honeybees that contribute to our ecosystem and economy. While every beekeeper has their own story behind how they got started—a family tradition, a love of nature, or an entrepreneurial spirit—they all share an incredible pride in their hives and one-of-a-kind American honey. We couldn’t be prouder to bring what they harvest to honey lovers across the country.”To further celebrate its American roots, Local Hive has brought its 100% U.S. honey to the iconic Honey Bear, now sold at Kroger and Walmart stores nationwide. This new item is the star of a patriotic social and digital campaign with Walmart tied to America’s 250th birthday. The posts and ads showcase the raw & unfiltered Honey Bear at picnics, with tea, biscuits and apple pie, in a few cases animated and talking while it’s being served.About Local Hive™The #1 honey brand in natural food stores and the #2 in MULO, according to SPINS latest 52 weeks ending 6/14/26, Local Hive™ has been committed to bottling honey straight from the source for more than 100 years. Its U.S. raw & unfiltered honey is harvested exclusively from American beekeepers, while its USDA certified organic, IBD Fair Trade, raw & unfiltered honey comes from a network of 30 beekeepers in northeast Brazil. Recent innovations include sweet-heat Honey Hot Sauces and Hot Honey. Visit LocalHiveHoney.com and follow @LocalHiveHoney to learn more.###

The Sourcing Story | Local Hive

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