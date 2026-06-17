Calbee Roasted Miso & Garlic Potato Chips Win The Kitchn’s Best in Show Award

Calbee, Inc. (“Calbee”) Calbee America Roasted Miso & Garlic Potato Chips

New Flavor Selected as a Standout Snack at Sweets & Snacks Expo 2026

This product reflects what Calbee does best — bringing authentic Asian flavor inspiration to familiar snack formats in a way that feels exciting, approachable, and craveable.” — Doroty Reyes, senior marketing manager at Calbee America

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calbee America, a category leader in Asian salty snacks1, is proud to announce that its new Roasted Miso & Garlic Potato Chips have been named one of The Kitchn’s “Best in Show” winners from the 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo. The chips earned a spot on the top 10 list after being selected from hundreds of products sampled during the annual industry event. The full list can be found here Reflecting the growing cultural exchange shaping today’s snacking landscape, Calbee Roasted Miso & Garlic Potato Chips combine American-style crunch with Japanese culinary inspiration. Crafted from fresh, thin-cut potatoes for a light, crispy texture, the chips use advanced flavor technology to deliver deep, umami-rich flavor in every perfectly crunchy bite.The new flavor joins an existing East-meets-West lineup that includes Seaweed & Salt, Honey Butter, Hot & Spicy, and Pizza. Rooted in Calbee’s rich heritage, the chips’ origins trace back to a 1967 business trip, when Calbee founder Takashi Matsuo was inspired by America’s vibrant potato chip market and set out to develop a high-quality version for Japan, where the concept was virtually unknown. More than 50 years later, Calbee Potato Chips are the most popular potato chips in Japan and enjoying growing popularity among Americans consumers.“We’re honored to have Calbee Roasted Miso & Garlic Potato Chips recognized by The Kitchn as a Best in Show winner,” said Doroty Reyes, senior marketing manager at Calbee America. “This product reflects what Calbee does best — bringing authentic Asian flavor inspiration to familiar snack formats in a way that feels exciting, approachable, and craveable.”Produced at Calbee America’s state-of-the-art R&D Innovation Center in California, the new flavor is currently sold at specialty Asian grocers and available for retailers nationwide to carry. In addition, the original lineup of Calbee Potato Chips is sold in the Asian aisle at select mainstream retailers across the country, including Five Below and Walmart, as well as through Amazon. The SRP is $2.99–$3.99 per bag.About Calbee America, Inc.Calbee is Japan’s largest snack company2, with its U.S. division driving revenue growth. Since expanding from Japan in 1970, Calbee America has been committed to harvesting the power of nature and bringing taste and fun to people through snacks, from salty-umami and satisfying-veggie to crunchy-fruity. Visit CalbeeAmerica.com HarvestSnaps.com , and Calbee.co.jp/EN/ for more information and follow @calbeeusa and @harvestsnaps on social media.1 CIRCANA SPINS, Latest 52 Weeks Ending January 26, 2025. Product: Asian Salty Snacks. Geo - Total U.S. MULO Asian Salty Snacks. Product Attribute: International.2 INTAGE Inc., SRI+, based on cumulative sales value nationwide, all retail formats, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024). Snack food market share: Total for Calbee, Inc., and Japan Frito-Lay Ltd.###

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