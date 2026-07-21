Once Again Celebrates 50 Years of Nut and Seed Butters

Once Again celebrates 50 years Once Again's high-quality nut & seed butters and snacks

Organic and Natural Products are Made Wildly Good by 100% Employee Owners

When Once Again started, the original vision was simple – to make honest food with care and build the business around values, not just volume.” — Susan DiPietro, Once Again’s CEO

NUNDA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For five decades, Once Again , a 100% employee-owned company based in the small town of Nunda, NY, has brought to market the highest quality, ethically sourced nut-and-seed butters and snacks, all while paving the way in sustainable and organic business practices and supporting its community both locally and abroad. What started as a husband-and-wife team making old-fashioned peanut butter out of their 800-square-foot basement, has expanded into a thriving branded, private label, foodservice, and industrial business. Once Again produces natural and organic peanut, almond, cashew, and sunflower butters and tahini in glass jars out of a state-of-the-art, SQF certified 37,000 sq ft dedicated peanut facility and a 27,000 sq ft tree-nut facility.Since its start in 1976, Once Again has had its share of pioneering moments in the category, from developing growing standards for field crops so they could produce the first organic peanut butter in the United States to bringing to market the first-ever “no-stir” organic peanut butter. Today, the passionate team of employee owners continue to innovate with the first graham sandwiches to be both organic and gluten free, new plant-based protein powders made with proprietary peanut flour, and new high-protein on-the-go squeeze pouches.Behind Once Again’s small-batch, nutrient-dense nut-and-seed butter and snacks is a steadfast commitment to the company’s Honest in Trade program, which focuses on environmental impact, ethical supply chain practices, and producing safe, quality foods for a joyful eating experience. Once Again recently partnered with SedEx and HowGood to provide increased visibility into its ethical sourcing practices and efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. Rocky the Raccoon, who sits atop the Once Again logo, is representative of this commitment to always do the right thing. He and three other baby raccoons were adopted in 1981 on the original factory grounds in Nunda, setting the stage for a company that has compassion at its core.Said Susan DiPietro, Once Again’s CEO, “When Once Again started, the original vision was simple – to make honest food with care and build the business around values, not just volume. While the world has changed around us, our passion and core philosophy now 50 years later remain consistent – to create clean and nutritious, high quality, natural and organic products that taste amazing and are produced in the most ethical way possible.”To celebrate its anniversary, Once Again has shared a historical timeline on its website and is offering three sales across three weeks online, including $50 off $150+ orders. On social, the team is hosting a Toasting to 50 Years campaign , featuring an array of nut-and-seed butter inspired toast toppings and giveaway opportunities. Once Again’s nut-and-seed butters and snacks can be found at natural food stores nationwide and through Amazon. Visit OnceAgain.com and follow @OnceAgainNutButter.###

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