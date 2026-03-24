KickCharge® Creative Announces Full-Service Marketing Solution, KickCharge One

A Single Source for Every Marketing Need in the Home Service Industry

We believe this is a defining moment for the trades, one that will raise the bar and empower home service companies to achieve levels of growth and success once thought impossible.” — Dan Antonelli

WASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KickCharge® Creative , the internationally acclaimed branding and digital marketing agency for the trades, has unveiled KickCharge One , a groundbreaking, full-service marketing solution designed exclusively for home service companies.KickCharge One was designed to provide home service companies with more than marketing support—it delivers peace of mind, clarity and measurable results. By uniting all branding and marketing under one roof, it ensures a consistent voice, a cohesive strategy and the momentum to scale—without the stress or setbacks of managing multiple vendors.The solution is anchored by four core pillars: Brand, Print, Digital and Website. Together, these pillars create a unified, strategic customer experience that drives faster, more substantial growth.“For nearly three decades, our mission has been to elevate the trades by showing the power of strong branding,” said Dan Antonelli, Founder and CEO of KickCharge Creative. “But we never wanted to stop at being the best branding agency. Home service companies deserve more. They deserve a partner that understands every facet of their growth journey and delivers solutions that work together seamlessly. KickCharge One is the culmination of that vision—a truly unprecedented, full-scale integration of branding and marketing that this industry has never seen before. We believe this is a defining moment for the trades, one that will raise the bar and empower home service companies to achieve levels of growth and success once thought impossible.”From vehicle wraps and brochures to websites, PPC advertising and content campaigns, KickCharge One ensures every element works in synchrony to build greater impact.KickCharge One delivers:- Decades of expertise from a team with 30+ years in business and 3,000+ home service brands built- Comprehensive marketing integration across all channels and platforms- A consistent, unified brand voice from strategy to execution- Streamlined coordination that keeps every touchpoint working toward sustainable growth- The power to scale faster without the stress of juggling multiple vendorsWith KickCharge One, home service companies gain a level of integration never before seen in the home service industry, redefining what they can and should expect from a marketing partner. It enables them to achieve faster, smarter and more transformative growth—with one trusted partner and zero barriers.About KickCharge CreativeKickCharge Creative is an award-winning branding and digital marketing agency that has elevated over 3,000 home service companies across the globe. Pioneering the concept of disruptive branding within the trades, KickCharge empowers businesses to stand out, grow faster and maximize their marketing investments. For more information, visit www.kickcharge.com

The True, One-Stop Solution For the Trades

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