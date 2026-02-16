KickCharge® Creative Appoints Terri Lynne Briggs as President & COO, Marking a Pivotal New Chapter for Future Growth

KickCharge Creative's President & COO, Terri Lynne Briggs, with Founder, Dan Antonelli

Appointment Reflects Long-Term Continuity & Alignment for NJ-Based Agency

I’ve had the privilege of growing this agency alongside people who’ve been here since my very first day, and that’s something I don’t take lightly.” — Terri Lynne Briggs

WASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KickCharge Creative , a globally recognized branding and digital marketing agency dedicated to elevating the trades, today announced the appointment of Terri Lynne Briggs as President & Chief Operating Officer. Founder Dan Antonelli will remain involved in an advisory leadership capacity as Founder & CEO, with Briggs now at the helm of KickCharge’s vision, creative direction and alignment moving forward.The leadership evolution marks a defining moment for KickCharge Creative as the agency powers up for its next phase of growth under long-standing leadership.Briggs has spent nearly 12 years helping build KickCharge Creative from a small team into a 50+ person agency. During that time, she has been a driving force behind the agency’s operations, culture and the renowned client experience that has become a hallmark of the KickCharge brand.“There are a lot of people who see KickCharge from the outside and assume everything they love about the experience came from me,” said Dan Antonelli, Founder & CEO of KickCharge Creative. “The truth is, much of what makes KickCharge what it is today—the standards, the consistency, the way clients are treated—exists because of Terri. She has spent more than a decade pouring herself into this agency and our clients, often behind the scenes, building the systems and experiences that set us apart. At the heart of it all, she is the catalyst behind brands that have the power to change lives.”“Clients come to us expecting a world-class experience, not just great creative, and Terri is the reason that expectation exists. She has helped build KickCharge into the agency it is today, and I couldn’t be more confident in her ability to lead us forward. This transition is a continuation of everything we stand for, led by a proven leader who has helped define KickCharge from the very beginning.”The appointment has also been strongly supported by Tommy Mello, Principal & Founder of TMV Investments, who has worked closely with KickCharge leadership and has seen Briggs’ impact firsthand.“From the moment I invested in KickCharge, it was clear that Terri has played a critical role in the agency’s success,” said Tommy. “She leads with integrity, consistency and a genuine commitment to people. I’ve watched her elevate the team and the operation for years, and this move reflects the thoughtful evolution of an already incredible and strong agency.”As President & COO, Briggs will focus on leadership alignment, operational scale and long-term growth, ensuring that KickCharge continues to deliver exceptional results while supporting and empowering its growing team.“I’m incredibly grateful to Dan and Tommy for the trust they’ve placed in me and for the opportunity to help lead a company that has meant so much to my life,” said Terri Lynne Briggs, President & COO of KickCharge Creative. “I’ve had the privilege of growing this agency alongside people who’ve been here since my very first day, and that’s something I don’t take lightly. Stepping into this role isn’t about changing what works—it’s about protecting what makes KickCharge so special and making sure our team and our clients continue to feel it every day.”With Briggs stepping into this new role, KickCharge Creative moves forward guided by the same care, standards and people-first leadership that have shaped the agency for more than 30 years—now carried forward by someone who helped build them.About KickCharge CreativeKickCharge Creative is a renowned branding and digital marketing agency that has revolutionized the industry through its innovative approach to home service branding and marketing. Led by President & COO Terri Lynne Briggs, KickCharge has created more home service brands than any other agency in the world. By pioneering the concept of disruptive branding within the trades, KickCharge has gained worldwide recognition for its ability to drastically improve businesses and change lives for the past 30 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.