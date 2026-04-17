KickCharge® Creative Takes Its Brand to the Track

KickCharge Creative Sponsorship with GRIDLIFE, Homeijer Motorsports

KickCharge launches 2026 partnership with Homeijer Motorsports.

Motorsports is a natural fit for what we do. On the track—just like on neighborhood streets—you’re either standing out or you’re blending in.” — Dan Antonelli

WASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KickCharge Creative , the leader in branding for the home service industry, has announced its official sponsorship of a Homeijer Motorsports car for the 2026 season. The initiative brings KickCharge’s bold, high-impact branding to GRIDLIFE —a nationwide motorsports festival that combines professional-level racing with automotive culture, producing high-energy, multi-day event experiences.Led by driver Michael Homeijer, the team will compete in the Time Attack class behind the wheel of a 2013 Subaru BRZ. Unlike traditional wheel-to-wheel racing, Time Attack is a race against the clock, where drivers are spaced out on the track to set the single fastest lap time—a format that allows them to focus entirely on accuracy and speed.The partnership will be brought to life through a KickCharge-branded vehicle, putting the company front and center both on and off the track. The wrap is being produced by Bay Image and will be featured across KickCharge’s content throughout the season.“Motorsports is a natural fit for what we do,” said Dan Antonelli, Founder and CEO of KickCharge Creative. “It’s competitive, it’s visual and it demands precision. On the track—just like on neighborhood streets—you’re either standing out or you’re blending in.”The 2026 GRIDLIFE schedule for Homeijer Motorsports includes:- May 7–9: Special Stage in Atlanta, GA- June 12–14: Midwest Festival in South Haven, MI- July 24–26: Summer Apex at the Glen in Watkins Glen, NY- August 21–23: Circuit Legends in Lime Rock, CTBeyond on-track competition, the sponsorship will support a range of deliverables and brand activations throughout the season, including event-based engagement, social media storytelling and local opportunities tied to each stop on the schedule.The 2026 season also marks a foundational year for Homeijer Motorsports, as the team begins to build momentum and establish its presence on the track.About KickCharge CreativeKickCharge Creative is a full-service, award-winning branding and marketing agency specializing in the home service industry. Known for its disruptive designs and strategic approach, KickCharge helps businesses stand out and grow through branding, print, digital marketing and website solutions.About Homeijer MotorsportsHomeijer Motorsports is a New Jersey-based race team focused on building a long-term presence across multiple disciplines, including drifting, road racing and dirt and asphalt oval racing. With an emphasis on steady growth and hands-on performance, the team is working toward establishing a well-rounded program that extends beyond a single series or season.

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