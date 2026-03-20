Jatheon Adds AI-Enabled Unified Search to Cloud Platform

Our updated Unified Search, we’re reducing user complexity while giving organizations complete visibility, compliance readiness, and AI-assisted insights across all of their archived communications” — Jelena Popovic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon is announcing the release of its updated Unified Search feature on Jatheon Cloud.

The Unified Search update is part of Jatheon’s ongoing effort to provide a fully integrated, AI-enabled data archiving ecosystem to help organizations accelerate ediscovery, and improve operational efficiency across all communication channels.

Unified Search eliminates data silos by bringing all archived communications into a single interface, so users can find, review, and export results across systems without switching tools or repeating searches. Users can quickly locate critical communications, generate accurate reports, and respond to audits, investigations, or legal requests with confidence, all from a single screen.

“Pinpointing relevant information across multiple content sources has long been a challenge for regulated industries,” said Jelena Popovic, Product Owner at Jatheon. “With our updated Unified Search, we’re reducing user complexity while giving organizations complete visibility, compliance readiness, and AI-assisted insights across all of their archived communications.”

The new search function simplifies and streamlines how organizations locate and manage communication data across content sources like email, social, collaboration platforms, and file systems. Users can search across all supported data types simultaneously and view results with clear indication of the source type. Sorting, bulk actions, tagging, and a full range of predicates are fully functional.

Jatheon’s AI assistant, Liya, is enabled within Unified Search, allowing users to interact with items conversationally and make informed decisions with greater efficiency.

Visit www.jatheon.com for more information or to book a demo of Jatheon Cloud.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering all-in-one data archiving solutions that support the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solutions mitigate risk, save costs and improve visibility with advanced data retention, search, ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market. Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.

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