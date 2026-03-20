SquarePet Welcomes Michael McGee as Territory Sales Representative for the Midwest

Michael McGee

Michael's enthusiasm for building customer relationships and his proactive approach to sales is a great asset as we continue expanding our footprint with independent pet retailers in the Midwest” — Adam Bird, Vice President of Sales

AUSTIN, TX 78717, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet, a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium pet nutrition products, today announced that Michael McGee has joined the company as Territory Sales Representative for the Midwest, effective March 2026.

In his new role, McGee will work closely with SquarePet’s distributor partners and independent pet retailers throughout the Midwest to support sales initiatives, product training, and market development. His focus will be on strengthening relationships with existing partners while identifying new opportunities to expand SquarePet’s presence in key markets.

McGee brings a strong background in sales, client relationship management, and business development. Most recently, he served as a Sales and Marketing Consultant and Key Account Manager at Supplemental Staffing in Bowling Green, Ohio, where he helped generate new business opportunities and expand client relationships, contributing to a significant increase in active accounts.

Earlier in his career, McGee gained experience in business development and marketing through roles with the Rudolph Libbe Group and other customer-facing organizations, where he supported CRM management, sales prospecting, and marketing initiatives designed to drive business growth. McGee earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Cincinnati’s College of Business.

“We’re excited to welcome Michael to the SquarePet team,” said Adam Bird, Vice President of Sales at SquarePet. “His enthusiasm for building strong customer relationships, positive attitude, and his proactive approach to sales will be great assets as we continue expanding our footprint with independent pet retailers throughout the Midwest.”

McGee will join the SquarePet team at the upcoming Global Pet Expo, one of the pet industry’s premier trade shows, where he will meet with retailers, distributors, and industry partners and help showcase SquarePet’s growing portfolio of premium dog and cat nutrition products.

SquarePet continues to expand its North American footprint through strong distributor relationships and partnerships with independent pet retailers. The company’s growing portfolio of veterinarian-formulated dog and cat foods is designed to address specific health concerns while supporting overall wellness, vitality, and longevity for pets.

About SquarePet

SquarePet is a 100% family-owned company dedicated to advancing pet health through premium, veterinarian-formulated nutrition. The company brings together pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to develop innovative diets designed to support the long-term health and well-being of dogs and cats of all breeds and life stages. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com.

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