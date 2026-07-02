SquarePet’s Ingrid Oswald Recognized as Top Sales Representative in PetAge Retailer Excellence Awards

This award reflects the collaborative effort of everyone involved in supporting pet parents with high-quality nutrition solutions for their pets” — Ingrid Oswald, SquarePet

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium pet nutrition products proudly announced today that Regional Sales Manager Ingrid Oswald has been recognized as the Top Sales Representative in the prestigious Retailer Excellence Awards from PetAge, honoring outstanding leadership, partnership development, and performance within the pet industry.

Oswald, who leads SquarePet’s Southeast territory, was selected for the recognition based on her exceptional retailer relationships, territory growth, distributor collaboration, and commitment to supporting independent pet retailers throughout the region.

Since joining SquarePet in 2025, Oswald has played a pivotal role in accelerating the brand’s retail expansion across the Southeast. Her strategic approach to account development, hands-on support for retail partners, and deep understanding of the premium pet nutrition category have helped strengthen

SquarePet’s presence in one of the industry’s most competitive territories.

“Ingrid exemplifies everything that makes a great sales leader in the pet industry,” said Adam Bird, Vice President of Sales of SquarePet. “She combines strong business acumen with authenticity, responsiveness, and an unwavering commitment to helping retailers succeed. Ingrid has earned the trust of distributors and store owners throughout the Southeast because she approaches every partnership with professionalism, integrity, and genuine passion for the independent pet channel.”

Prior to joining SquarePet, Oswald built a successful career managing sales and distribution relationships for respected pet industry organizations including Augie Bones and Phillips Pet Food & Supplies. With nearly a decade of experience in territory management and retail development, she has established a reputation for driving sustainable growth while building long-term customer relationships.

Retail partners frequently recognize Oswald for her accessibility, product knowledge, and ability to deliver meaningful support that helps stores grow sales while navigating an increasingly competitive pet retail landscape.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said Oswald. “The pet industry is built on relationships, and I’m fortunate to work alongside passionate retailers, distributor partners, and the outstanding team at SquarePet. This award reflects the collaborative effort of everyone involved in supporting pet parents with high-quality nutrition solutions for their pets.”

SquarePet continues to expand nationwide through strategic retail partnerships and distributor relationships, offering veterinarian-formulated premium pet nutrition products focused on digestive health, therapeutic solutions, and high-quality ingredients manufactured in the United States.

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About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family-owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com/.

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