Old Trapper Named a Founding Partner and Official Beef Jerky of the New Pac-12

Multi-year agreement establishes premium meat snack brand as a key partner across football, men’s and women’s basketball and championship events

Being named a Founding Partner of the Pac-12 is an honor for Old Trapper and reflects our long-standing commitment to college athletics” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper announced a new multi-year partnership with the Pac-12 Conference, becoming a Founding Partner as the conference launches its next chapter for the 2026–27 athletic season. The agreement, brokered by Playfly Sports, the sports industry’s leading revenue maximization company, designates Old Trapper as the “Official Beef Jerky of the Pac-12 Conference,” an “Official Partner of the Pac-12 Conference,” and a “Founding Partner of the Pac-12 Conference.”

Throughout the partnership, Old Trapper will have a significant presence across Pac-12 championship events, digital platforms, social media, and live event broadcasts. Old Trapper branding and activations will appear across multiple Pac-12 sports and media properties. The agreement includes advertising integration on live broadcasts of events, along with digital and social media promotion throughout the year.

Old Trapper will also maintain a strong presence during the Pac-12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships with onsite fan activations, in-arena branding, and sponsored features during tournament games.

Additional visibility includes branding and activations surrounding Pac-12 Baseball, Softball, and Women’s Gymnastics Championship events, including onsite engagement at baseball and softball tournaments.

“Being named a Founding Partner of the Pac-12 is an honor for Old Trapper and reflects our long-standing commitment to college athletics,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “As a Pacific Northwest-based brand, we're proud to support the conference as it begins this exciting new chapter and we look forward to memorable experiences for fans throughout the season.”

“With our shared Pacific-Northwest roots and long history as partners, we’re thrilled to welcome back Old Trapper as a Founding Partner of the new Pac-12 Conference,” said Damon Dukakis, Vice President of Integrated Partnerships at the Pac-12 Conference and General Manager of the property at Playfly Sports. “Recognizing Old Trapper as our first Founding Partner in this new era of the Pac-12 gives me great pride and sets the tone for this new era.”

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ABOUT OLD TRAPPER SMOKED PRODUCTS

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 55+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper jerky is available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

ABOUT PLAYFLY SPORTS

Playfly Sports, the sports industry’s leading revenue maximization company, drives growth for its partners across the sports ecosystem – including 2,000+ brands, 100+ professional teams, 65+ college athletic departments, all U.S. local sports networks and associated streaming platforms, and other marquee properties. Its fan engagement platform allows its partners to reach and engage over 85% of all U.S sports fans. Playfly builds and implements custom strategies across media, sponsorship, premium experiences, ticketing and fan engagement offerings through proprietary data, innovative technology and compelling storytelling. Playfly operates an expansive portfolio of services with a data-driven and fan-focused approach to maximize revenue yield in key growth areas, such as media, sponsorship, ticketing, premium experiences and fan engagement offerings. Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states and internationally dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. The company has been named a Best Place to Work in Sports by Sports Business Journal, Front Office Sports, and Newsweek. To learn more, follow Playfly Sports on social media platforms or visit www.Playfly.com

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