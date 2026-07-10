Old Trapper Renews Partnership with Outdoor Sportsman Group’s Ultimate Season

Beef Jerky Brand Returns as Exclusive Beef Jerky Sponsor for 2026 Multi-Platform Hunting Initiative

We've enjoyed building a strong relationship with OSG and working together to connect with passionate hunters through engaging content and experiences” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced the continuation of its partnership with Outdoor Sportsman Group (OSG) as the exclusive beef jerky sponsor of Ultimate Season for 2026. Beginning this summer, the multi-platform initiative will once again connect Old Trapper with hunters and outdoor enthusiasts as they prepare for the season ahead.

Running from August through December 2026, Outdoor Sportsman Group's Ultimate Season serves as a comprehensive resource for hunters, delivering expert insights, how-to content, gear reviews and tips designed to help outdoor enthusiasts find success in the field. Throughout the 2026 Ultimate Season program, Old Trapper will be integrated across OSG's leading hunting brands and media platforms. Old Trapper content will be featured across GAME & FISH, Petersen's HUNTING, North American Whitetail and Bowhunter magazines and digital properties, along with custom digital videos and short-form television content. The brand will also be featured across OSG's social media platforms and participate in the Ultimate Season Sweepstakes, featuring multiple Ultimate Season Prize Pack winners and a VIP grand prize experience to see country music artist Luke Bryan in concert.

“We're excited to continue our partnership with the Outdoor Sportsman Group team and once again be part of Ultimate Season,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “We've enjoyed building a strong relationship with OSG and working together to connect with passionate hunters through engaging content and experiences. Ultimate Season is a natural fit for Old Trapper, and we're proud to help fuel hunters throughout the 2026 season.”

Old Trapper's continued participation in Ultimate Season reflects the brand's longstanding commitment to the hunting and outdoor community and its investment in partnerships that connect with consumers who value tradition, preparation and time spent outdoors.

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 55+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper beef jerky and beef sticks are available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.



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