Azureon Appoints Diana Amori as Procurement Manager

SADDLE BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azureon, the parent company of 11 pool and spa brands across the Northeast, announced that Diana Amori has stepped into the newly created role of Procurement Manager. A long-time member of the Rainbow Pools team, Diana will now partner with Azureon leadership to support purchasing efforts across all brands.Mike Todd, President of Rainbow Pools & Living Art Designs and Chief Integration and Development Officer at Azureon, said:“Diana has been an incredible part of the Rainbow Pools team, and I’m excited to see her take on this expanded role. She brings strong product knowledge, sharp organizational skills, and a clear understanding of how our business operates day to day. She’ll be a great resource for every brand.”In this role, Diana will work across the organization to support purchasing coordination, inventory planning, and product availability, helping teams stay aligned and informed.Isaac Keselman, President of Aqua Doctor and Chief Operating Officer at Azureon, added: “Diana brings a high level of organization, product expertise, and industry experience. We’re excited to have her in this role and look forward to the impact she’ll make.”Diana will collaborate closely with leadership and brand teams as Azureon continues to build a more connected and efficient procurement function.About AzureonAbout Azureon: Azureon is a leading pool care provider in the United States, operating eleven locations across five states. The company offers maintenance, repair, upgrades, renovations, and design/build services throughout the Northeast. Learn more at www.azureon.com

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