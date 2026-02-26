Pelican Pools Launches Newly Redesigned Website for Hamptons Homeowners

SOUTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelican Pools, a full-service inground pool construction, service, maintenance, and pool renovations company based in Southampton, NY, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at pelicanpoolsinc.com. The new site features a fresh, modern design, improved navigation, and easier access to the company's full range of services.The redesigned website gives homeowners throughout the Hamptons a better way to explore everything Pelican Pools offers — from custom inground pool construction and seasonal maintenance and repairs, to complete pool renovations. Visitors will find it easier than ever to learn about available services, browse the company's work, and connect with the Pelican team to get started on their project. The new site also highlights Pelican's expanded service offerings, including the addition of fiberglass pool construction — bringing homeowners a faster installation timeline, long-term ease of ownership, and a durable, beautiful finish that stands up to the demands of the Hamptons climate.Pelican Pools has built a strong reputation across Southampton and the surrounding Hamptons communities for quality craftsmanship and dependable service. The new website is designed to reflect that same standard, giving current and prospective customers a seamless online experience from the first click."We are thrilled with the launch of the new site as it truly reflects where Pelican Pools is today," said Jim O'Brien, President and CEO of Pelican Pools. "We've grown significantly as a company, and adding fiberglass pools to our lineup is a big part of that. We wanted a website that makes it easy for homeowners to understand everything we can do for them, from building their dream pool to keeping it in perfect shape season after season. This site does that."Visitors are encouraged to explore the new site and reach out to the Pelican Pools team to schedule service or start planning their next pool project. To learn more, visit pelicanpoolsinc.com.About Pelican Pools: Pelican Pools is a Southampton, NY-based pool company offering inground pool construction, maintenance, repair, and renovations throughout the Hamptons. For more information, visit pelicanpoolsinc.com.

