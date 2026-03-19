Rainbow Pools and Living Art Design Named to Prestigious 2026 AQUA 100 List

FISHKILL, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rainbow Pools and Living Art Design is proud to announce it has been named to the 2026 AQUA 100, an elite industry honors program presented by AQUA Magazine that recognizes the top pool and spa retailers in the country. The distinction places Rainbow Pools and Living Art Design among an exclusive group of companies selected for their outstanding commitment to customer service, operational excellence, and leadership within the pool and spa industry.The AQUA 100 is one of the most competitive recognition programs in the pool and spa industry. Each year, AQUA Magazine, the leading trade publication for pool and spa professionals, selects 10 companies from a national field of applicants, evaluating them on criteria including company history and philosophy, retail operations, marketing strategy, community involvement, and digital presence. Inductees represent the gold standard for what a pool and spa retail business can achieve.“Being named to the AQUA 100 is an incredible honor and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Mike Todd, President of Rainbow Pools and Living Art Design. “We have always believed that delivering an exceptional experience to every customer is what sets us apart, and to have that recognized on a national stage by AQUA Magazine is something we are incredibly proud of. This recognition belongs to our staff, our customers, and the community that has supported us over the years.”Rainbow Pools and Living Art Design, based in Fishkill, NY, has served the Hudson Valley region with a full range of pool and spa products, services, and design expertise. The company’s retail showroom offers customers a hands-on experience with the latest in pool equipment, hot tubs, and outdoor living solutions, backed by a knowledgeable team committed to quality and long-term customer relationships.Rainbow Pools and Living Art Design joins a growing roster of AQUA 100 inductees who represent the best the industry has to offer. The company looks forward to continuing to serve the Fishkill community and the greater Hudson Valley area with the same level of excellence that earned this recognition.

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