PropertyRoom.com Presents a Hermes Birkin Handbag for Public Auction

Four Images of a black Hermes Birkin Handbag with Gold Hardware

We often get luxury handbags and other designer fashion pieces to auction, but this Birkin Handbag is an incredibly rare piece we’re proud to present to the public.” — Aaron Thompson

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropertyRoom.com, the home of online police auctions, selling seized, surplus, found, and unclaimed personal property, announces the upcoming auction of a rare and coveted Hermes Birkin Handbag, going live on March 30th 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET. This auction starts at just $1 and has no reserve.Find the auction here: https://prrm.ws/46MPswC This Hermes Birkin Handbag was authenticated by industry leading technology, Entrupy , and comes with the Certificate of Authentication. Auctioned exclusively on PropertyRoom.com, this bag is available without the typical ceremony of buying directly from Hermes, registration and bidding for this auction is free; bidders only pay if they win the item. It’s in good condition, lightly used, with black leather material and gold hardware.Aaron Thompson, CEO of PropertyRoom.com says, “We often get luxury handbags and other designer fashion pieces to auction, but this Birkin Handbag is an incredibly rare piece we’re proud to present to the public.” This Birkin auction is scheduled to close on Sunday, April 5th at 11:00 p.m. ET.About PropertyRoom.comPropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.# # #

Hermes Birkin Bag Doublechecked by Entrupy

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