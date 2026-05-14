PropertyRoom.com Expands Services with Twenty New Law Enforcement and Agency Clients

PropertyRoom.com has expanded their footprint in the auction industry by securing the partnerships of twenty new law enforcement, airport, and agency clients.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropertyRoom.com has expanded their footprint in the online auction industry by securing the partnerships of twenty new law enforcement, airport, and agency clients. While PropertyRoom.com is the home for online police auctions, clients range from police departments, government agencies, airports, small businesses and more.The PropertyRoom.com network expansion of law enforcement clients reached from east to west.ArkansasJohnson Police DepartmentCaliforniaMonterey Reginal AirportConnecticutAnsonia Police DepartmentFloridaCharlotte County Sheriff’s OfficeGeorgiaClayton DTF Sheriff OfficeHogansville Police DepartmentIllinoisDes Plaines Police DepartmentSugar Grove Police DepartmentKansasMiami CountyMassachusettsAshland Police DepartmentNeedham Police DepartmentNorth Shore Community College Police DepartmentWest Springfield Police DepartmentMarylandCommissioners of Saint Mary's County Sheriff’s OfficeNew HampshireTown of NewtonNew JerseyHamilton Police DepartmentOhioCleves Police DepartmentUtahGrand County Sheriff’s OfficeWashingtonGrandview Police DepartmentJefferson County Sheriff’s OfficePropertyRoom.com CEO, Aaron Thompson explains “In expanding our online auction services, we’re able to better support the new agencies and client types. We pride ourselves on our relationships, checking in with our clients, and making sure we surpass their needs. We’re excited to bring these into the fold.”About PropertyRoom.comPropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.