Rare 2.3 Kilogram Iridium-Platinum Ingot Hits the Auction Block on PropertyRoom.com

Three images of the 2.3 KG piece of Iridium up for auction on 4/13

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropertyRoom.com , the leading online auction site for law enforcement and municipal agencies, is proud to announce the rare auction of a massive 2,321.5 gram Iridium-Platinum Ingot. This dense precious metal asset is being offered on behalf of a public agency client and will be open for bidding starting at 9:00am ET on April 13th. It’s the easiest way to win a high value asset, with no broker’s fees, buyer’s premiums or costs unless declared the winner. The auction starts at just $1, with a reasonable reserve.Find the auction here: https://prrm.ws/4mdeVWw The ingot features a high-density composition of approximately 90% iridium and 10% Platinum (Ir90/Pt10). Measuring approximately 4 inches by 1.5 inches, this auction is a rare opportunity for industrial manufacturers, precious metal investors, and specialized collectors to acquire a significant quantity for the two rarest elements on Earth.Aaron Thompson, CEO of PropertyRoom.com says, “This is a heavyweight auction in every sense of the word. At over five pounds, this iridium-platinum ingot is one of the most dense and valuable single items we’ve listed. It’s a testament to the incredible, one-of-a-kind finds that only happen at PropertyRoom.com.” The auction for this ingot is scheduled to open on Monday, April 13th and will close on Sunday, April 19th.About PropertyRoom.comPropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.# # #

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