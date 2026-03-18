BOBO Machine to Showcase at CR EXPO 2026

BOBO Machine Company Serpentine Bender Full Automatic Serpentine Bender Copper-Aluminum tube Insert resistance welding machine

BOBO Machine Bring 30 Years of Heat Exchanger Manufacturing Expertise to Present Smart Manufacturing Solutions for the Refrigeration Industry

BEIJING, CHINA, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOBO Machine Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "BOBO Machine"), a professional equipment manufacturer with over 30 years of dedication to the HVAC and refrigeration industry, has announced its participation in the 37th International Exhibition on Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation and Frozen Food Processing (known as "CR EXPO 2026"), to be held from April 8 to 10, 2026, at the Capital International Exhibition Center in Beijing. At the exhibition, BOBO Machine will present its latest achievements and solutions in heat exchanger processing equipment, copper and aluminum tube processing technology, and refrigeration production line automation to professionals from the global HVAC and refrigeration industry.

A Premier Global Refrigeration Industry Event

Founded in 1987, the China Refrigeration Expo (CR EXPO) is jointly organized by the Chinese Association of Refrigeration, the China Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Industry Association, and other leading institutions. It holds dual international certifications from the Union des Foires Internationales (UFI) and the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service (USFCS), making it one of the largest and most authoritative exhibitions in the global HVAC and refrigeration sector. The 2026 edition is expected to cover an exhibition area of 60,000 square meters, attracting over 1,000 exhibitors and 80,000 professional visitors, spanning the full industry chain from refrigeration equipment and air-conditioning systems to heat pump technology and cold chain logistics.

As a leading enterprise in the HVAC and refrigeration equipment manufacturing field, BOBO Machine aims to demonstrate its core competencies in upstream equipment manufacturing for the refrigeration industry at this exhibition, while engaging in in-depth discussions centered on the theme of "Smart Manufacturing Empowering Refrigeration Industry Upgrades."

Exhibition Highlights: Full-Process Smart Manufacturing Solutions for Heat Exchangers

As a high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of heat exchanger processing equipment, BOBO Machine has accumulated 45 invention patents and invests 11% of annual revenue in research and development. At this exhibition, BOBO Machine will showcase the following core products and technology solutions:

I. Precision Copper and Aluminum Tube Processing Equipment

A comprehensive range of equipment including CNC tube straightening and cutting machines, serpentine tube benders, tube end forming machines (flaring/shrinking), and capillary tube processing integrated machines. These are widely used in the production of condensers and evaporators for refrigerators, air conditioners, heat pumps, and other refrigeration products. BOBO Machine independently developed resistance welding machines and serpentine benders that were the first in China to break the reliance on imported equipment, setting new industry benchmarks.

II. Fin and Heat Exchanger Assembly Equipment

Including fin stamping machines, integrated fin alignment and tube expansion equipment, as well as automated assembly equipment for condensers, evaporators, and radiators, providing heat exchanger manufacturers with one-stop production line solutions from raw materials to finished products.

III. HVAC Duct Processing Equipment

Spiral duct forming machines, rectangular duct production lines, flexible aluminum foil duct forming equipment, and elbow manufacturing machines, meeting the diverse demands of the HVAC engineering sector for efficient ventilation duct manufacturing.

IV. Polyurethane Foam Insulation Equipment

High-pressure and low-pressure polyurethane injection foaming machines and spray foaming machines, delivering energy-efficient foaming solutions for refrigerator and freezer shell insulation, cold storage panel foaming, pipe insulation, and other refrigeration insulation applications.

Three Decades of Expertise Serving the Global Refrigeration Industry

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in China, BOBO Machine is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service. The company operates its own factory and a provincial-level R&D center, maintaining a long-term focus on heat exchanger manufacturing equipment, with products and solutions covering multiple industries including refrigeration, HVAC, and automotive thermal management.

To date, BOBO Machine products have been exported to 102 countries and regions worldwide, with annual export revenue exceeding US$10 million and over 150 projects delivered annually. The company's client portfolio includes globally renowned HVAC and refrigeration brands such as Midea, Bosch (Siemens), Samsung, LG, Daikin, and Rinnai. With its deep customization capabilities and turnkey project service model, BOBO Machine has become the preferred partner for numerous international brands in the heat exchanger manufacturing equipment sector.

Exhibition Information at a Glance

Exhibition: The 37th International Exhibition on Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation and Frozen Food Processing (CR EXPO 2026)

Dates: April 8 (Wednesday) to April 10 (Friday), 2026

Venue: Capital International Exhibition Center (No. 55 Yudong Road, Shunyi District, Beijing, China)

Organizers: Chinese Association of Refrigeration, China Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Industry Association, Beijing International Exhibition Center Co., Ltd.

Official Website: www.cr-expo.com

Exhibitor: BOBO Machine Co., Ltd.

Company Website: www.bobomachine.com

BOBO Machine cordially invites manufacturers, contractors, traders, and technical experts from the global refrigeration and HVAC industry to visit our booth. Whether you are looking for efficient heat exchanger production equipment or exploring smart upgrade solutions for your refrigeration production line, the BOBO Machine team is ready to provide you with one-on-one in-depth consultation.

About BOBO Machine

BOBO Machine Co., Ltd., founded in 1995, is a leading equipment manufacturer and solution provider for the HVAC and refrigeration industry in China. Guided by its core philosophy of "Professionalism, Integrity, and Customer First," the company specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of heat exchanger tube processing equipment, HVAC duct machinery, and polyurethane foam equipment. Its products are exported to 102 countries and regions, serving internationally renowned brands including Midea, Bosch, Samsung, LG, and Daikin. BOBO Machine is committed to empowering the global refrigeration industry through Chinese smart manufacturing, creating lasting value for its customers.

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