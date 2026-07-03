Sinoseaweed Taps China's Seaweed Cluster to Meet Rising Global Demand for Nori and Seaweed Snacks

Sinoseaweed Building Sinoseaweed- For Brand Owners And OEM\ODM Projects Sinoseaweed- For Distributors And Channel Partners Sinoseaweed- For Importers And Wholesalers Sinoseaweed- For Restaurant Chains And Sushi-Brands

GANYU, JIANGSU, CHINA, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As health-conscious snacking and sushi consumption continue to expand across North America, Europe, and beyond, China-based manufacturer Sinoseaweed is positioning itself as a stable, full-chain supply partner for the businesses driving that growth — from foodservice distributors to emerging private-label snack brands.

The global seaweed snacks market alone was valued at an estimated $2.5–3 billion in 2025 and is projected by multiple market research firms to grow at a compound annual rate of roughly 9–12% through the early 2030s, driven by rising demand for low-calorie, mineral-rich, plant-based snack alternatives. Sushi consumption is following a similar trajectory as sushi moves from specialty dining into mainstream grocery and quick-service formats worldwide. For buyers riding this growth, the bottleneck is rarely demand — it's finding a supplier who can guarantee consistent quality and volume at scale.

That is the gap Sinoseaweed says it was built to close.

Rooted in China's Seaweed Industrial Cluster

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Ganyu, Jiangsu — a coastal district long recognized as one of China's principal nori-producing regions along the 34°N Yellow Sea belt — Sinoseaweed operates within a locally integrated industry chain that spans cultivation, harvesting, processing, cold storage, and export logistics. The company says this origin-based concentration of infrastructure, rather than a single standalone factory, is what allows it to maintain stable raw material sourcing and consistent output even as global order volumes fluctuate.

The company currently produces an estimated 35 million sushi nori sheets annually, alongside dedicated OEM/ODM production capacity of roughly 400 metric tons per year, and holds FDA registration for its export operations to the U.S. market.

"Buyers today are less interested in one-off deals and more interested in dependable, long-term supply relationships," said A Spokesperson at Sinoseaweed. "Because we sit inside Ganyu's seaweed production cluster rather than sourcing raw material from scattered outside suppliers, we can offer both the volume and the consistency that importers and brand owners need to plan with confidence — even as global demand keeps climbing."

A Dual Product Line for a Diversifying Market

Sinoseaweed serves two distinct but connected market segments:

Foodservice & Commercial Seaweed — including full-size and half-cut sushi nori sheets, shredded nori, and seasoned seaweed rice toppings — built for restaurant chains, sushi brands, and prepared-food manufacturers who need bulk reliability.

Leisure & Snack Seaweed — including roasted seaweed sheets, seasoned and rolled seaweed, seaweed crisps, and filled formats such as pork floss or nut-and-seaweed rolls — designed for retail, e-commerce, and private-label snack programs.

This dual-track structure allows the company to supply both legacy demand (foodservice, sushi) and the faster-growing snack category from the same production base, without asking customers to qualify a second vendor as their sourcing needs evolve.

Flexible OEM/ODM for Brands Entering the Category

For emerging snack and food brands looking to enter the seaweed category without building their own manufacturing infrastructure, Sinoseaweed offers OEM/ODM development across flavor formulation, product specification, and packaging format — including bags, cans, and gift-box configurations — along with private-label and export documentation support. The company says this service has become an increasingly common entry point for brand owners who want to move quickly from concept to retail shelf.

Availability

Sinoseaweed works with restaurant chains and sushi brands, importers and wholesalers, distributors and channel partners, and brand owners pursuing OEM/ODM projects. Product catalogs and sample requests are available through the company's website.

About Sinoseaweed

Founded in 2014 and based in Ganyu, Jiangsu, China, Sinoseaweed is a seaweed manufacturer and OEM/ODM supplier serving foodservice and snack food customers worldwide. Backed by Ganyu's integrated seaweed industry chain — from cultivation and harvesting through processing, cold storage, and export logistics — the company produces an estimated 35 million sushi nori sheets annually alongside dedicated OEM capacity, and holds FDA registration for its export operations. Sinoseaweed's house brands include Zhongzao, Jiumi, Haipu, Yulechun, and Heli. Learn more at www.sinoseaweed.com.



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