Sunshine Heads to MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2026 to Stake Its Claim in Southeast Asia's Booming Outdoor Living Market

Sunshine at MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2026 — QSNCC, July 15–17. Sunshine-A complete SunnyFeel outdoor setup at the campsite. Sunshine-SunnyFeel by the lake Sunshine-The SunnyFeel mark of durability and craftsmanship. Sunshine-Aluminum-alloy frame with a secure folding hinge.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine, a leading Chinese outside furniture OEM/ODM manufacturer and the company behind the SunnyFeel brand, will exhibit at MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2026, held July 15–17 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in the heart of Bangkok's central business district. Visitors can meet the Sunshine team in the Outdoor Leisure & Gardening zone at Booths N-02, N-04, P-01, and P-03, where the company will present its newest product series and open business talks with buyers from across ASEAN and around the world.The move marks a deliberate step into Southeast Asia as Sunshine looks to convert one of the world's most dynamic consumer regions into a new engine of growth.

Why Thailand — a market in full swing

Southeast Asia is home to more than 670 million people, roughly half of them under the age of 30 — a demographic dividend that few regions can match. ASEAN economies have posted strong performances in recent years, with major markets growing faster than the global average.

Zeroing in on outdoor leisure, demand is accelerating. According to market data cited by the company, Thailand's imports of outdoor lifestyle goods rose 15.8% over the past two years, a compound annual growth rate of 13.87%, while imports of outdoor furniture and grills climbed 24.45% over the same period. The drivers are structural: consumers increasingly value outdoor living space, social activities such as outdoor parties and barbecues are becoming part of everyday life, and a rebound in tourism is fueling procurement by hotels, resorts, and hospitality venues.

A key gateway to the ASEAN market

MEGA SHOW Bangkok is one of Asia's larger professional consumer-goods trade platforms and a natural entry point to the region. Situated in Bangkok's CBD with connectivity across ASEAN, the show spans gifts and homeware, hardware and tools, outdoor leisure and gardening, and consumer electronics. The outdoor leisure and gardening section covers camping gear, outdoor furniture, hammocks, parasols, and grills — squarely in Sunshine's wheelhouse.

The exhibition's reach is well established. The 2025 edition drew roughly 950 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions across more than 1,200 booths, alongside some 15,818 professional buyers from 73 countries and regions. Just as importantly, it convenes the right mix of partners: retailers and wholesalers (about 35%), importers and distributors (about 30%), and brands and licensed agents (about 20%). For Sunshine, the show is not simply a place to sell — it is an opportunity to build long-term channel relationships.

Matching products to a changing market

Thai consumer preferences in outdoor leisure are shifting, and Sunshine's line-up is built to meet them:

Function: Rising demand for multifunctional, collapsible, and space-saving products suited to smaller living spaces.

Materials: Growing appetite for durable, weather-resistant materials such as aluminum alloy, teak, and rattan.

Scenario: A shift from single-product purchases toward complete "outdoor living spaces" — coordinated dining sets, loungers, parasols, and decorative lighting.

Under the SunnyFeel banner — "Anywhere SunnyFeel; freedom without limits, folding with ease" — and backed by more than two decades focused on outdoor tables and chairs, Sunshine can match its portfolio to the market booth by booth. Whether the draw is durable, high-material outdoor tables and chairs or coordinated collections built for barbecue and social occasions, buyers will find products designed for their exact segment.

About Sunshine

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wuyi County, Zhejiang, China, Zhejiang Sunshine Leisure Products Co., Ltd. is a B2B OEM/ODM manufacturer of camping, beach, and garden furniture, serving global brands, retailers, importers, and distributors. With dual manufacturing bases in China and Vietnam, a capacity of over 2 million units per month, and international certifications including BSCI, FSC, GRS, REACH, EN581, and ISO, Sunshine partners with clients worldwide to deliver certified, customizable, and cost-effective outdoor furniture programs. In 2022 the company launched its consumer brand SunnyFeel, and in 2024 it marked its 20th anniversary.

Meet us in Bangkok

Sunshine's booths are confirmed for MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2026:

Dates: July 15–17, 2026

Venue: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand

Zone / Booths: Outdoor Leisure & Gardening — N-02, N-04, P-01, P-03

Over three days, the Sunshine team will showcase its latest product series and hold business meetings with buyers from ASEAN and the wider global market. As one industry observer put it: ASEAN does not lack demand — what it lacks is people who can read that demand. And the first step to reading it is to stand on this ground.

To schedule a meeting or request product information, contact the Sunshine team at export2@sunshinecn.cn or visit www.sunshine-outdoor.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.