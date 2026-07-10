Ryoma's Ultra-Fine Ramie Fabric Emerges as a Wrinkle-Resistant, Sustainable Alternative to Linen

Ryoma- Ramie fabric linen alternative Ryoma- Ramie fabric weaving factory Ryoma- Ramie fabric weaving loom Ryoma- Ramie plant cultivation field Ryoma- Ultra fine ramie yarn

JAPAN, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As designers finalize sourcing for their next warm-weather collections and consumers grow weary of linen's tendency to wrinkle, ramie fabric manufacturer Ryoma is positioning its ultra-fine ramie as the premium, sustainable alternative to linen. The company's ramie combines the breathable, natural character buyers love about linen with a smoother hand feel and markedly better wrinkle recovery — long the two biggest objections to natural bast fibers.

Ramie, a bast fiber often called "plant silk," has a natural luster and a strength that surpasses both cotton and flax. Historically, though, conventional processing left it stiff and rough, limiting it to a niche behind linen. Ryoma's approach starts earlier in the chain: by cultivating improved ramie varieties and processing long fibers into ultra-fine fibers, the company produces an ultra-fine ramie fabric that drapes softly and reads as luxury rather than rustic.

Wrinkle resistance — the classic knock against linen — is engineered rather than left to chance. Ryoma integrates PTT fiber and specialized liquid-ammonia finishing so its fabrics resist deep creasing and recover their shape after hanging, making them easier to care for than generic linen. The company's SOMA functional blends pair ramie with high-performance fibers to fine-tune stretch, cooling, and recovery for specific garment categories, from tailored trousers to relaxed summer dresses.

The performance case extends beyond appearance. According to Ryoma, its ramie fabric is roughly three times more breathable than cotton, blocks UV rays far more effectively than cotton, and delivers a natural cooling sensation on skin contact — properties that suit not only fashion apparel but activewear and home textiles. The fiber is also naturally antibacterial and mildew-resistant, helping garments stay fresh in hot, humid conditions.

Sustainability is built into the material itself. Ramie is a fast-growing, renewable perennial that regrows after each harvest and requires fewer pesticides and less water than many conventional crops, and the finished fiber is biodegradable. Ryoma cultivates its own ramie, uses energy-efficient equipment and water-recycling systems in production, and holds OEKO-TEX certification. Because the company controls the full chain — from its own fields through spinning to weaving — it can offer the kind of verifiable, farm-to-fabric transparency that brands increasingly need as traceability and sustainability-claim rules tighten across major markets.

For brands, the commercial argument is straightforward: an upgrade, not a discount. Ryoma's finer yarns and advanced finishing support meaningfully higher retail positioning than basic linen while improving category margin. The company also lowers the barrier to trying the material, supporting custom colors from roughly 100 meters and lead times as fast as 15 days — a combination aimed at designers and sourcing teams who want to test styles before scaling. Ryoma's fabrics and yarns are already used by leading brands including UNIQLO, MUJI and SHIPS.

"Ramie has always had extraordinary qualities, but traditional processing left it coarse and stiff," said a Spokesperson at Ryoma. "By refining the fiber and pairing it with modern finishing, we've kept everything designers love about linen — the breathability, the natural luster, the honest texture — while solving the wrinkling and roughness that held it back. It lets brands offer something genuinely premium and genuinely sustainable."Brands, designers and sourcing teams can request material specifications, test reports and samples through Ryoma's website.

About Ryoma

Ryoma is a full-chain ramie fiber, yarn and fabric manufacturer built on the heritage of TSUNEKAWA Fabrics, a Japanese mill established in 1927 in Ichinomiya City, Aichi Prefecture. Combining ancient "Xia Bu" craftsmanship with modern fiber science, Ryoma manages the entire ramie supply chain — from its own cultivation base through spinning and weaving — to produce ultra-fine, luxury-grade ramie textiles for apparel and home furnishings. Learn more at ramiefabric.com.

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