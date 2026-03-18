CloudEagle.ai Now Gives Enterprises Usage and Spend Visibility into Claude, Cursor, and Gemini

CloudEagle.ai tracks usage and spend for AI tools like Claude, Cursor, and Gemini, giving enterprises visibility to control costs, and optimize AI spend.

Enterprises are investing heavily in AI without visibility into real usage costs. CloudEagle solves this, giving teams the control they need to manage spend and scale AI effectively.” — Nidhi Jain, CEO and Founder of CloudEagle.ai

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI tools take hold across enterprise teams, Gartner projects GenAI model spending will grow 80.8% in 2026 , but most enterprises struggle to track spend or prove ROI on their AI investments. Enterprise AI adoption is accelerating, but enterprise spend controls are lagging behind. Traditional tools were designed for fixed seats and annual contracts, not for the tools that bill by the token and compound across every team, every prompt, and every workload.CloudEagle.ai announces usage and spend tracking for AI tools like Claude, Cursor, and Gemini, and other consumption and user-based licensing tools, giving Finance, Procurement, and IT teams the usage & spend data they need to budget accurately, make confident tooling decisions, and walk into renewals knowing exactly what they used.A Stack Growing Faster Than Spend Controls:AI tools like Claude, Cursor, and Gemini do not behave like other software tools in the stack. There is no per-seat cap on the bill. There is no renewal date that forces a review. Costs accumulate by token, API call, credit, and by GB across every team running these tools, every day.Enterprises that have already approved and rolled out Claude or Copilot company-wide are still getting surprised at the end of the month. The invoice arrives, and there is no internal data to explain it, challenge it, or use it to inform next month's budget. Finance cannot reconcile what was spent against what was planned. Procurement cannot tell whether the contract was worth it.CloudEagle.ai continuously pulls usage and cost data directly from these vendors, mapping every token consumed and every credit spent against contract terms, and presenting consolidated spend data across all AI and SaaS tools in a single dashboard.Decisions That Cannot Wait for the Invoice:Beyond monthly reconciliation, CIOs now face increased pressure to justify ROI on significant AI investments made over the last couple of years.1. Which AI tool should the company standardize on: Claude, Copilot, or Gemini?2. Is current spend across teams justified, or is there waste?3. Are we getting ROI on our AI spend?CloudEagle.ai puts spend, usage, and contract data for all your AI tools in one place, so decisions get made on numbers, not guesswork.Spend Visibility at the Speed of Adoption:As AI spending grows at 80% year over year, the enterprises building spend controls now avoid the cost surprises already accumulating across the market. Only one in five companies has a mature governance model for AI agents, according to Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report "Enterprises are spending millions on AI tools, rolling them out company-wide, signing multi-year contracts, and making platform decisions that will shape how their teams work for years. But they are doing all of this without visibility into what these tools actually cost at the usage level. That is the problem CloudEagle.ai solves," said Nidhi Jain, CEO of CloudEagle.ai. "When you can see spending, you can control it. When you can control it, you can scale it."Support for Claude, Cursor, and Gemini is available to all CloudEagle.ai customers today.For more information and to book a demo visit: www.cloudeagle.ai Contact: pr@cloudeagle.aiAbout CloudEagle.ai:CloudEagle.ai is an AI powered SaaS governance platform that gives IT, Security, Finance, and Procurement teams unified visibility and control over the enterprise application stack. Backed by top VC funds, CloudEagle.ai works with leading companies like RingCentral, Automation Anywhere and more.

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