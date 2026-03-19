Hatcher+ FundBuilder Expands to Support Irish Fund Structures

Enables compliant Irish ILP formation through the Hatcher+ FAAST FundBuilder and Marketplace

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+ , a global leader in AI-driven fund management technology, today announced the expansion of its FAAST(Funds-as-a-Service Technology) FundBuilder engine to support Ireland-based private fund structures. The rollout enables fund managers and administrators to create fully compliant Irish Investment Limited Partnerships (ILPs) under the Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFM) regime in days rather than months.The new capability includes support for the following structures:• Ireland Investment Limited Partnership (AIFM)• Ireland ICAV (AIFM)This structure is digitally enabled for rapid onboarding, document generation, and integration with regulated service providers. Through FAAST FundBuilder, managers can streamline the setup and administration of ILPs, connecting directly to licensed service providers within the Hatcher+ Marketplace.“Ireland is one of Europe’s most established domiciles for alternative investment funds,” said Javier Llamas, Chief Commercial Officer of Hatcher+. “By integrating the Irish ILP into FAAST FundBuilder, we’re helping managers launch vehicles faster, reduce friction, and align seamlessly with EU regulatory standards.”The Ireland expansion complements FundBuilder’s growing global coverage, which now includes Luxembourg, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia. Through the Hatcher+ FAAST Marketplace, fund professionals can access an interconnected ecosystem of digital tools and regulated partners to launch and manage funds end-to-end.For more information on FundBuilder and the Irish structures now available, visit fundbuilder.hatcher.com or contact fundbuilder@hatcher.com.—END—About Hatcher PlusHatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") develops AI-driven software and data models that power modern fund management. Its FAAST(Funds as a Service Technology) platform combines AI, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered multi-system reconciliation, and blockchain-enabled real-time reporting for investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com For media inquiries, please contact:

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