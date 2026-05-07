Hatcher+ FundBuilder Expands to Support Delaware Fund Structures

Supports US-compliant vehicles, reducing setup timelines through the Hatcher+ FAAST® FundBuilder and Marketplace

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+ today announced the expansion of the Hatcher+ FAAST(Funds-as-a-Service Technology) FundBuilder module to support Delaware-based fund structures. The update enables fund managers and administrators to create US-compliant investment vehicles through a structured digital workflow, reducing setup timelines from months to days by coordinating legal documentation, onboarding, and operational setup within a single platform.The Delaware expansion introduces support for the following structures:• Delaware Limited Liability Company (LLC)• Delaware Limited Partnership (LP)These structures are widely used by US and global investors due to their flexible legal framework, established case law, and broad acceptance across institutional markets. Delaware entities are commonly used for venture capital and private equity funds, as well as special purpose vehicles and co-investment structures.FundBuilder enables the creation of these vehicles through guided workflows that standardize entity setup, generate core legal documentation, and structure fund data in a consistent format. Rather than coordinating multiple providers across disconnected processes, users can manage key steps of fund formation within a single environment while maintaining compatibility with external legal counsel and service providers.Through the Hatcher+ FAAST marketplace, fund managers can connect to integrated legal, administrative, and banking partners required to operationalize a fund. This approach reduces the operational complexity typically associated with launching Delaware structures, particularly when managing investor onboarding, service provider coordination, and downstream reporting requirements.“Delaware remains one of the most widely used jurisdictions for private investment vehicles globally,” said Javier Llamas, Chief Commercial Officer of Hatcher+. “By supporting Delaware structures within FundBuilder, we are enabling managers to work within familiar structures while improving coordination across the fund setup process.”The addition of Delaware further expands FundBuilder’s global coverage, which includes Luxembourg, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Hong Kong, Mauritius, and the Channel Islands. The platform continues to standardize fund creation workflows across jurisdictions while supporting jurisdiction-specific requirements.For more information on FundBuilder and supported jurisdictions, visit fundbuilder.hatcher.com or contact fundbuilder@hatcher.com.—END—About Hatcher PlusHatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") develops AI-driven software and data models that power modern fund management. Its FAAST(Funds as a Service Technology) platform combines AI, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered multi-system reconciliation, and blockchain-enabled real-time reporting for investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com For media inquiries, please contact:

FundBuilder by Hatcher FAAST: Faster, Smarter Fund Formation

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