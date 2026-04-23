Hatcher+ FundBuilder Launches Support for Jersey and Guernsey Fund Structures

Enables rapid fund creation of Channel Islands investment vehicles through the Hatcher+ FAAST® FundBuilder and Marketplace

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+ , a global leader in AI-driven fund management technology, today announced the expansion of its FAAST(Funds-as-a-Service Technology) FundBuilder engine to support regulated fund structures in Jersey and Guernsey. The addition gives fund managers a digital pathway to generate compliant formation documents instantly, reducing the overall time required to create Channel Islands vehicles to days instead of months.The expansion includes the following structures:• Jersey Company Limited by Shares• Jersey Limited Partnership• Jersey Discretionary Trust• Guernsey Company Limited by Shares• Guernsey Limited Partnership• Guernsey Discretionary TrustEach structure is digitally enabled for document automation, streamlined onboarding with built-in KYC and AML support, and integration-ready workflows designed to support regulated administrators, custodians, and legal partners across both jurisdictions. FundBuilder standardizes setup workflows and provides a single digital interface to support engagement with service providers.“With this integration, our clients gain digital access to two of the most established international fund centers. The goal is to simplify formation and reduce operational overhead for managers building cross-border investment products,” said Javier Llamas, Chief Commercial Officer, Hatcher+.The Channel Island expansion complements FundBuilder’s global coverage across Luxembourg, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Hong Kong, and Mauritius. Through the Hatcher+ FAAST marketplace, fund professionals can access an integrated ecosystem of digital tools and regulated partners to launch and manage funds end-to-end.For more information on FundBuilder and the new fund structures now available, visit fundbuilder.hatcher.com or contact fundbuilder@hatcher.com.—END—About Hatcher PlusHatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") develops AI-driven software and data models that power modern fund management. Its FAAST(Funds as a Service Technology) platform combines AI, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered multi-system reconciliation, and blockchain-enabled real-time reporting for investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com

FundBuilder by Hatcher FAAST: Faster, Smarter Fund Formation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.