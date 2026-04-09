Hatcher+ FundBuilder Expands to Support Mauritius Fund Structures

Digitally enables Mauritius VCC framework through the Hatcher+ FAAST® FundBuilder and Marketplace

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+ , a global leader in AI-driven fund management technology, today announced the expansion of its FAAST (Funds-as-a-Service Technology) FundBuilder engine to support Mauritius-based Variable Capital Company (VCC) fund structures. The rollout allows fund managers and administrators to create fully compliant Mauritius funds in days rather than months, automating legal, regulatory, and administrative workflows through the FAAST platform.The new capability includes support for the following structures:• Mauritius Variable Capital Company Subfund• Mauritius Variable Capital Umbrella Fund CompanyThese structures are digitally enabled for rapid onboarding, documentation, and integration with licensed service providers in Mauritius. Through FAAST FundBuilder, fund managers can streamline setup and compliance processes while connecting with trusted legal, corporate, and fund administration partners recognized by the Financial Services Commission (FSC).“Mauritius continues to play a strategic role as a fund domicile for Africa and emerging markets,” said Javier Llamas, Chief Commercial Officer of Hatcher+.. “By incorporating the Mauritius VCC framework into FAAST FundBuilder, we’re enabling faster, compliant, and technology-driven fund launches that meet the region’s growing cross-border investment demand.”The Mauritius expansion complements FundBuilder’s global coverage across Luxembourg, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and Hong Kong. Through the Hatcher+ FAAST marketplace, fund professionals can access an integrated ecosystem of digital tools and regulated partners to launch and manage funds end-to-end.For more information on FundBuilder and the Mauritius VCC structures now available, visit fundbuilder.hatcher.com or contact fundbuilder@hatcher.com.—END—About Hatcher PlusHatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") develops AI-driven software and data models that power modern fund management. Its FAAST(Funds as a Service Technology) platform combines AI, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered multi-system reconciliation, and blockchain-enabled real-time reporting for investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com For media inquiries, please contact:

FundBuilder by Hatcher FAAST: Faster, Smarter Fund Formation

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