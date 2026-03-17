CFGMS Introduces a New ISO Manager; Ari Averyanov

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFG Merchant Solutionsis proud to announce a new addition to the CFGMS team! Arseny “Ari” Averyanov will be CFGMS’ new independent ISO manager and sales representative. This expansion reflects CFGMS’s commitment to strengthening relationships with partners, elevating service for merchants, and driving continued growth across its national ISO network.“Ari joins CFGMS with extensive experience in revenue-based finance, including his prior roles as Head of ISO Relations and Sales Manager,” said Bill Gallagher, President of CFGMS.In this new role, Ari will oversee ISO development, support partner onboarding, manage new sales opportunities, and ensure brokers receive the fast, transparent communication CFGMS is known for.We look forward to Ari contributing to our growing CFGMS platform.About CFGMSCFG Merchant Solutionsprovides fast and flexible revenue-based financing for businesses across all 50 U.S. States. At CFGMS, our Sales Representatives work one-on-one with our ISO Partners to provide a customized, efficient funding process. Every ISO Partner is assigned to a dedicated Sales Representative within 24 hours of their application. At CFGMS, we can fund almost any file, from small to large advance sizes.With our all-in-one funding platform, CFGMS supports our ISO Managers and Sales Reps through the revenue-based financing process from start to finish and provides Sales Reps and ISOs the tools they need to move more deals efficiently.If you are interested in joining the team, visit: cfgmerchantsolutions.com/careers/

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