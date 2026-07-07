CFG Merchant Solutions® Announces Opening of First Miami Office

CFGMS Opens New Miami Office

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFG Merchant Solutions(CFGMS), a leading provider of alternative business financing solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its first Miami office at 252 NW 29th St, Miami, FL, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued national expansion.The launch of the Miami office reflects CFGMS’s strategic growth and commitment to expanding its presence in key financial and entrepreneurial markets across the United States. Miami is a well-established hub for finance, technology, and small business innovation, making it a natural and strategic addition to the company’s expanding footprint.Expanding CFGMS’s National PresenceOpening a Miami office allows CFG Merchant Solutionsto better serve ISO Partners and small business clients throughout Florida and the Southeast.This location further strengthens CFGMS’s local presence and broker-first approach in the Florida market. The new location is a collaborative space that supports relationship-driven growth, operational efficiency, and continued investment in talent.“Miami represents energy, opportunity, and innovation. Establishing our first office here strengthens our ability to connect with partners on the ground while supporting the growing demand for flexible working capital solutions in the region,” says Bill Gallagher, President of CFGMS.About CFG Merchant SolutionsCFG Merchant Solutionsis a leading alternative funding provider offering flexible financing solutions designed to help small businesses grow. With a focus on speed, transparency, and strong broker relationships, CFGMS delivers customized capitalFor questions or more information, please contact:

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