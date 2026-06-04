CFGMS Announces Stephen Kirby as an Underwriter Academy Hire

CFGMS UWA Hire!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFG Merchant Solutions(CFGMS) is pleased to announce the addition of Stephen Kirby as a new hire within the CFGMS Underwriter Academy. This addition supports CFGMS’s continued growth and reinforces the company’s commitment to developing strong underwriting talent through structured training and hands-on experience.Stephen joins CFGMS with a strong interest in alternative business finance and a proven ability to evaluate information with precision and consistency. His ability to think critically, work through complex financial data, and maintain a disciplined approach makes him a strong addition to the next class of underwriting talent being developed through the Academy program.“Stephen is exactly the type of motivated and detail-driven professional our Underwriter Academy is built for,” said Bill Gallagher, President of CFG Merchant Solutions. “We’re excited to support his development as he grows into a key contributor within our underwriting team and broader funding platform.”In his role, Stephen will focus on underwriting analysis, file review, and risk assessment while working closely with senior underwriters and leadership.The Underwriter Academy program is designed to ensure new hires are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and real-world experience needed to succeed while maintaining CFGMS’s high standards for speed, accuracy, and transparency.CFGMS looks forward to Stephen’s growth and contributions as the company continues to scale its underwriting operations and invest in talent development.About CFGMSCFG Merchant Solutionsdelivers flexible working capital solutions through a transparent, performance-driven funding platform. With a focus on innovation, underwriting integrity, and partner success, CFGMS supports small and mid-sized businesses with revenue-based financing and customized funding programs designed for growth.To learn more about joining the Underwriter Academy, visit cfgmerchantsolutions.com/underwriter-academy.

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