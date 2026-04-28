CFGMS Welcomes Connor Kraus to the Underwriter Academy

Underwriter Academy New Hire

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFG Merchant Solutions(CFGMS) is pleased to welcome Connor Kraus as a new hire within the CFGMS Underwriter Academy. This addition reflects CFGMS’s continued investment in developing underwriting talent and supporting the growth of its funding platform.Connor is a graduate of the Villanova School of Business and brings a strong academic foundation in finance and business analysis. As part of the Underwriter Academy, he will receive hands-on training and real-world exposure to alternative business financing, underwriting fundamentals, and revenue-based funding solutions.“Connor’s academic background and strong analytical foundation make him a great addition to the Underwriter Academy,” said Bill Gallagher, President of CFG Merchant SolutionsCFGMS looks forward to Connor’s growth and contributions as he begins his journey within the Underwriter Academy.CFGMS Underwriter AcademyThe CFGMS Underwriter Academyis a hands-on training program designed to develop the next generation of underwriting professionals in alternative business financing. The program combines structured education with real-world experience, teaching participants how to analyze deals, assess risk, and understand revenue-based financing from the ground up. Through mentorship and practical exposure to live funding scenarios, the Academy equips trainees with the skills needed to succeed as underwriters and supports CFGMS’s commitment to building strong, knowledgeable talent within the industry.About CFGMSCFG Merchant Solutionsdelivers flexible working capital solutions through a transparent, performance-driven funding platform. With a focus on innovation, underwriting integrity, and partner success, CFGMS supports small and mid-sized businesses with revenue-based financing and customized funding programs designed for growth.If you are interested in joining the team as an underwriter, visit: cfgmerchantsolutions.com/underwriter-academyFor questions or more information, please contact:

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