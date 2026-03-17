Re: Road Closure - 1017 VT Route 100 Waterbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks





VT Route 100 in Waterbury, known locally as the Waterbury-Stowe Road, is back open to travel at this current moment. Restrictions for the roadway will be later on in the morning while Green Mountain Power crews repair the lines. Rough estimate of the road to be restricted is between 0700am and 0900am.





Updates will be provided when available.





Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.













From: Campbell, Shelly

Sent: Tuesday, March 17, 2026 3:32 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Road Closure - 1017 VT Route 100 Waterbury