Messy Hands & Happy Hooves Easter Egg Hunt Messy Hands & Happy Hooves Summer Camp Summer Camp at Messy Hands & Happy Hooves

Free Easter Egg Hunt at The Sassy Ass Sponsored by Messy Hands & Happy Hooves Camp - Come Meet a Donkey and Join the Fun!

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sassy Ass invites families to join a fun-filled Free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4th, starting at 2:00 PM. This community event, sponsored by Messy Hands & Happy Hooves Camp promises an afternoon of excitement, treats, and family-friendly activities.The Easter Egg Hunts will be organized by age group to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants:2:15 PM: Ages 1–32:30 PM: Ages 4–62:45 PM: Ages 7–103:00 PM: Ages 10–133:15 PM: Ages 14–17Participants must Preregister at the provided link to secure their spot.While enjoying the festivities, guests can enjoy snacks from a food truck. Families will also have the opportunity to meet the donkeys at The Sassy Ass and learn more about Messy Hands & Happy Hooves Camp, a hands-on summer experience for kids who love animals and the outdoors. Campers who sign up at the event will receive a $50 discount on 2026 Summer Camp sessions.Messy Hands & Happy Hooves Camp 2026 Sessions for ages 4-10:June 16 – 19July 13 – 17August 3 – 7This event is a perfect way to celebrate spring, connect with the community, and discover the joy of farm life. Bring baskets, smiles, and a sense of adventure for an unforgettable afternoon at The Sassy Ass.Event Details:Date: April 4, 2026Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PMLocation: The Sassy AssSponsors: Messy Hands & Happy Hooves CampPreregister: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-egg-hunt-tickets-1985316582341?aff=oddtdtcreator

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