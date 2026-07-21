THE SASSY ASS ANNOUNCES SEASONAL 'DONKEYS & DONUTS' EVENTS

Donkeys, Donuts and DIY Wildflower flyer The Little Bean Food Truck Short Hills Springs Wildflowers

Following May’s successful Peonies edition, the farm returns with Wildflowers in August and Dahlias in October Events.

We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for Wildflowers in August and Dahlias in October—each one is a celebration of the season and all the little moments that make farm life so special.” — Carolyn Cutshall

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sassy Ass announced two upcoming seasonal events—Donkeys, Donuts, & DIY Wildflowers on August 9th, 2026 and Donkeys, Donuts, & Dahlias on October 11th, 2026—continuing the charming series that drew strong community interest during May’s Peonies version. Both mornings run 09:00–12:00 at The Sassy Ass and combine hands-on floral creativity with local flower farm Short Hill Springs , sweet treats from The Little Bean , and an up-close Mini Herd Encounter with the farm’s donkeys.Event 1: Donkeys, Donuts, & DIY WildflowersDate: August 9th, 2026Time: 09:00–12:00Location: The Sassy AssEvent highlights: DIY Wildflower Bouquet courtesy of Short Hill Springs; Decorate-Your-Own Donut station and refreshing Sassy Soda from The Little Bean; Mini Herd Encounter with the donkeys.Each ticket includes all listed activities, treats, and the donkey encounter. Spots are limited, and the last Mini Herd Encounter will happen no later than 11:45.Event 2: Donkeys, Donuts, & DahliasDate: October 11th, 2026Time: 09:00–12:00Location: The Sassy AssEvent highlights: DIY Dahlia Bouquet courtesy of Short Hill Springs; Decorate-Your-Own Donut station and refreshing Sassy Soda from The Little Bean; Mini Herd Encounter with the donkeys.Guests can expect the same warm, welcoming spirit that made the May Peonies version a standout. The events are designed for anyone looking to slow down for a morning, enjoy the countryside, and leave with something beautiful they made themselves.“The Peonies morning in May was such a joyful reminder of how much people love gathering on the farm—making something with their hands, sharing treats, and meeting donkeys up close,” said Carolyn Cutshall, Owner at Short Hill Springs. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for Wildflowers in August and Dahlias in October—each one is a celebration of the season and all the little moments that make farm life so special.”About the Collaborators:The Sassy Ass is located in the heart of Virginia's horse and wine country and offers unique equine experiences, including donkey encounters, customizable farm celebrations, and curated seasonal events that connect people with animals.Short Hill Springs is a Hillsboro-based flower farm specializing in native cut flowers, photography shoots at their wildflower meadow, and a micro-wedding ceremony venue.The Little Bean Food Truck is a public and private event food truck that focuses on Cuban inspired cuisine with a touch of southern sass and inspiration! Southern hospitality and a strong commitment to using fresh, local ingredients are at the root of all they do - guaranteeing you a personalized, stress free, private event experience for you and your guests with food that truly makes the soul happy.

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