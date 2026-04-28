Loudoun County Small Businesses Team Up for Unique 'Donkeys & DIY' Farm Experience

Donkeys, Donuts, & DIY Peonies Flyer Cut Flowers from Short Hill Springs The Little Bean Food Truck

Springtime at The Sassy Ass — peony bouquets, donut decorating, and a mini donkey encounter on May 17.

This collaboration represents what makes Loudoun County special—small businesses supporting each other while creating memorable experiences for our community” — Keyona Mendoza

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three local Loudoun County businesses are joining forces to create an unforgettable spring celebration. On May 17, 2026, The Sassy Ass Short Hill Springs , and The Little Bean Food Truck will co-host "Donkeys, Donuts, and DIY Peonies," a collaborative morning event to start your Sunday off right!From 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, this unique partnership brings together the best of what each business offers: The Sassy Ass provides the pastoral farm setting and donkey encounters, Short Hill Springs curates a premium "build-your-own" peony bloom bar, and The Little Bean delivers gourmet donut decorating and signature "Sassy Sodas.""This collaboration represents what makes Loudoun County special—small businesses supporting each other while creating memorable experiences for our community," says Keyona Mendoza of The Little Bean.The partnership emerged from a shared vision of offering experiential events that go beyond traditional retail. Carolyn Cutshall of Short Hill Springs adds, "Working with The Sassy Ass and The Little Bean allows us to showcase our blooms in a completely new environment. There's something magical about arranging flowers while surrounded by donkeys and good company."Event Highlights:DIY Peony Bouquets – Premium blooms and expert guidance from Short Hill Springs to create a wrapped bouquetDonut Decorating Bar – Gourmet donuts and creative toppings from The Little BeanSassy Sodas – Refreshing craft beverages featuring The Little Bean's signature flavors, perfect to sip on when you decorate your donutsMini Herd Encounter – Up-close time with The Sassy Ass's miniature donkey herdEvent Details:Date: May 17, 2026Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM (Last donkey encounter at 10:45 AM)Location: The Sassy Ass, 14010 Mountain Road, Hillsboro, VA 20132Tickets: $60.00 per person (includes all activities, supplies, treats, and donkey encounter)* Additional food, beverages, and flowers will be available for purchaseRegistration: thesassyass.com/products/donkeys-donuts-and-diy-peoniesAbout the Collaborators:The Sassy Ass is located in the heart of Virginia's horse and wine country and offers unique equine experiences, including donkey encounters, customizable farm celebrations, and curated seasonal events that connect people with animals.Short Hill Springs is a Hillsboro-based flower farm specializing in native cut flowers, photography shoots at their wildflower meadow, and a micro-wedding ceremony venue.The Little Bean Food Truck is a public and private event food truck that focuses on Cuban inspired cuisine…with a touch of southern sass and inspiration! Southern hospitality and a strong commitment to using fresh, local ingredients are at the root of all they do - guaranteeing you a personalized, stress free, private event experience for you and your guests with food that truly makes the soul happy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.