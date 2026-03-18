VastSolutionsGroup.com Launches 'Vast Q,' a Quantum-Powered Financial Optimization Platform for Entrepreneurs

R. Kenner French, Leader of VastSolutionsGroup.com, announces the launch of Vast Q, a new quantum-powered financial optimization platform for entrepreneurs.

New Quantum-as-a-Service platform helps entrepreneurs analyze complex tax, investment, and financial decisions faster using quantum computing and AI.

Traditional AI is a prediction engine; it guesses based on the past. Vast Q is an optimization engine; it calculates the future.” — R. Kenner French, leader of VastSolutionsGroup.com

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VastSolutionsGroup.com , a financial consultancy specializing in AI-driven tax and financial strategies for entrepreneurs, today announced the global launch of Vast Q, a proprietary Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) platform designed to bring advanced quantum computing capabilities into financial optimization.According to the company, Vast Q represents the integration of a 72-qubit superconducting hardware with enterprise-grade financial optimization, with a focus on solving complex tax, investment, and cash flow challenges that traditional computing systems often struggle to process efficiently.Moving Beyond the “AI Ceiling”VastSolutionsGroup.com says the launch comes at a time when many businesses are seeing both the power and the limitations of traditional artificial intelligence. While large language models and other AI tools have become widely used, some real-world financial problems still involve enormous numbers of variables and possible outcomes.The company describes this challenge as the “AI Ceiling," the point at which traditional silicon-based systems struggle to resolve the trillions of permutations involved in modern tax law and market volatility.“Traditional AI is a prediction engine; it guesses based on the past. Vast Q is an optimization engine; it calculates the future,” said R. Kenner French, Leader of VastSolutionsGroup.com. “With the launch of Vast Q, we are providing our clients with the quantum edge, utilizing an advanced superconducting architecture and our proprietary ‘Combinatorial Explosion’ of the 2026 tax code.”Vast Q uses a superconducting architecture that includes 72 functional qubits and 126 tunable couplers, which the company says allow the platform to analyze highly complex scenarios in a quantum-classical hybrid environment.The Vast Q AdvantageAccording to VastSolutionsGroup.com, the platform is designed to support entrepreneurs and financial professionals in three key areas:1. Hyper-Dimensional Tax OptimizationVast Q is designed to simulate the impact of the 2026 OBBBA legislation, R&D credits, and multi-state entity structures to identify the mathematical “global minimum” of tax liability.2. Quantum Portfolio OptimizationThe platform is designed to solve complex financial/mathematical problems for entrepreneurial clients more efficiently and faster than traditional Monte Carlo simulation methods.3. Real-Time Liquidity PathingVast Q is also designed to help predict cash flow bottlenecks by analyzing supply chain and market data in a quantum-classical hybrid environment.Launch of TheQuantumJournal.comAlongside the launch of Vast Q, the company also announced TheQuantumJournal.com, a new intelligence portal designed to provide entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, and others interested in quantum computing with curated information about the evolving quantum landscape.“TheQuantumJournal.com isn't just a news site; it’s our commitment to transparency,” French added. “As the quantum landscape shifts, with roadmaps targeting 1,000+ qubits by 2027, TheQuantumJournal.com provides curated daily insights our clients need to understand how ‘Q’ is fundamentally rewriting the rules of wealth and business.”The company says the site will serve as a resource for readers who want to better understand how quantum computing may affect finance, business strategy, and long-term wealth planning.Availability and White-Label IntegrationBeginning March 23, 2026, existing VastSolutionsGroup.com clients will receive priority access to the Vast Q diagnostic suite.The company also plans to offer specialized QaaS APIs for boutique financial firms seeking to provide quantum-powered reporting under their own brand.For more information on the Vast Q engine or to subscribe to daily updates, visit VastSolutionsGroup.com and TheQuantumJournal.com. Fall 2026: The Next Chapter in Quantum WealthFollowing the success of his Amazon #1 bestseller ModernMillions.ai, R. Kenner French will release his newest book, "The Quantum Edge: How Entrepreneurs Use 'Q' to Optimize Finances and Outpace the AI Ceiling," in late 2026. The book provides a first-of-its-kind roadmap for entrepreneurs to navigate the transition from traditional AI to Quantum-powered financial strategy, offering a deeper look at the algorithms behind the "Q Score" and the future of quantum finance.About VastSolutionsGroup.comVastSolutionsGroup.com is a specialized financial consultancy focused on tax, retirement, and AI-driven wealth strategies for entrepreneurs. The company combines financial expertise with emerging technologies to help businesses navigate complex financial decisions and long-term wealth strategies.

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