WKFT.ai logo R. Kenner French, Head of WKFT.ai, Amazon best selling author VastSolutionsGroup.com: Bridging the gap between complex tax strategy and autonomous AI-driven financial growth for entrepreneurs.

WKFT.ai leverages autonomous AI agents to build a high-authority media network with zero-to-low effort, bridging the gap between discovery and commerce

WKFT.ai is proof that in the Agentic Era, high-impact media networks can be built with minimal effort and capital. We are moving beyond the podcast to an autonomous entertainment engine.” — R. Kenner French

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VastSolutionsGroup.com and R. Kenner French today announced the formal launch of WKFT.ai, a revolutionary media network built on autonomous agentic workflows. Disrupting the traditional broadcast model, WKFT.ai is not a single podcast, but a self-sustaining ecosystem designed to deliver unscripted, unfiltered conversations at the intersection of artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, and finance.In an era where content fatigue is at an all-time high, WKFT.ai leverages a proprietary "full-stack" AI approach to manage production, distribution, and audience engagement—largely with human talent. This "zero-to-low effort" architecture allows stakeholders to focus on high-level strategic thinking while AI agents handle the operational heavy lifting, providing a blueprint for the future of decentralized media. The network will feature 32 hours of media programming a week to start."We aren't just launching a website; we are launching an autonomous entertainment engine," says R. Kenner French, Creator and Lead Host of WKFT.ai. "WKFT.ai is the evolution of over 500 episodes of human-led conversations, now optimized for the Agentic Era. It’s where bold ideas from founders, operators, and investors are captured before they become market moves."Key Features of the WKFT.ai Network:Agentic Commerce Integration: Utilizing the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), the network allows for native, frictionless transactions directly within AI search environments, bridging the gap between "Discovery" and "Decision."The "Elaine Mingus" Factor: Joining the network as Media Co-Host, Elaine Mingus (leader of Pageant CEO Media) brings modern social fluency and on-camera excellence, proving that "human-in-the-loop" authenticity is the core of AI-driven media.Predictive Finance Alignment: WKFT.ai serves as the media arm for VastSolutionsGroup.com, where the strategic ideas discussed on-air move into real-world execution through AI-enabled tax planning and wealth protection systems.The formal launch of the media and entertainment network is scheduled for Spring 2026, though the autonomous engine is already currently live and processing real-time conversations across multiple shows and segments. For entrepreneurs looking to scale their influence with minimal capital and maximum reach, WKFT.ai serves as both a resource and a case study for the power of agentic systems.The WKFT.ai network features a high-caliber rotation of regular guests and resident experts, including Sharon Lechter (co-author of Rich Dad Poor Dad and Think and Grow Rich for Women), Jonathan Cronstedt (former President of Kajabi and investor known as "JCron"), and Loral Langemeier (the "Millionaire Maker" and best-selling author of The Millionaire Maker). The network also draws on the specialized legal and marketing expertise of Bob Bluhm, a national leader in asset protection and trial law, and David Sanghera, a recognized innovator in marketing and business growth. By hosting these diverse voices, WKFT.ai ensures that its audience receives multidimensional strategies for wealth creation and business optimization in a rapidly evolving economy.About WKFT.ai: WKFT.ai is a media network focused on current trends in the AI and finance space. Led by Kenner French and Elaine Mingus, the network features multiple formats and perspectives, moving beyond the traditional podcast structure to create an evolving, AI-native dialogue for modern business leaders.About VastSolutionsGroup.com: The national firm, founded in 1969 and now led by Amazon #1 best selling author R. Kenner French, is a premier provider of AI-enabled tax strategy and financial planning for entrepreneurs. Based on Bainbridge Island, WA, the firm specializes in turning complex strategy into actionable wealth-building results.

