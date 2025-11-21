R. Kenner French, Author, AI Expert R. Kenner French, Author, AI Expert ModernMillions.ai Amazon Best Seller

AI author R. Kenner French (ModernMillions.ai) pitches an AI Candidate to function as Bainbridge Island's City Manager for ultimate efficiency.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the City of Bainbridge Island prepares for the retirement of City Manager Blair King in January 2026, local financial technology author and leader R. Kenner French is spearheading a public campaign to ensure enhanced municipal efficiency through strategic Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption.French, who penned an Amazon #1 Bestselling Author (Entrepreneurship Category) called “ModernMillions.AI,” and runs VastSolutionsGroup.com is proposing a structured AI integration initiative designed to safeguard critical city functions, streamline public services, and make for a more efficient city government.The initiative, led by R. Kenner French and VastSolutionsGroup.com, is a targeted proposal to integrate AI tools into city operations as a means to produce a better and a more efficiently run City. The goal is to establish stable, efficient systems—from permit processing to data management—ensuring that the essential public services are optimized by AI and a Large Language Model (LLM) specified for Bainbridge Island’s very unique circumstance.This AI Candidate is not a person, but a powerful, always-on LLM system to function as a hyper-efficient 'Chief Operating System' for the City. This system would support the next human City Manager by managing routine administration, dramatically accelerating data-driven insights, and ensuring absolute continuity of service."We believe the real solution to the City Manager position is an AI Candidate—a powerful digital operating system that provides absolute continuity and efficiency from day one," said R. Kenner French. "AI is not about replacing human leadership; it's about providing the next human City Manager with the world’s most efficient co-pilot. By deploying this system, we position Bainbridge Island to be the first municipality in the U.S. with an AI-powered 'Chief Operating System' for its government."Key Pillars of the R. Kenner French AI Proposal:The plan focuses on high-impact areas initially where AI can immediately benefit Bainbridge Island residents:Permitting and Planning: Implementing AI to quickly screen and route zoning and building permits, drastically cutting review times and improving the resident experience.Data-Driven Governance: Utilizing LLMs to instantly analyze city data, empowering the City Manager with real-time operational insights for faster, smarter decision-making.Cybersecurity Fortification: Deploying advanced AI-driven defenses to protect critical Bainbridge Island infrastructure and resident data.Mr. French’s vision for AI-powered public service is built on proven success, detailed in his book, Modern Millions.AI: Make Millions, Save Millions, Protect Millions all with the use of artificial intelligence."My work demonstrates how AI can unlock massive value by driving efficiencies and protecting assets. Applying these same principles to local governance ensures that Bainbridge Island remains fiscally stable and operationally excellent," French said.R. Kenner French and VastSolutionsGroup.com invite the Bainbridge Island City Council, local businesses, and residents to engage in a public dialogue on this critical technological transition. There will be a meeting 12-1 on January 28th at 755 Winslow Avenue NE, Suite 101 on Bainbridge to discuss.About R. Kenner FrenchR. Kenner French is an Amazon #1 Bestselling Author in the Entrepreneurship Category for his book, "Modern Millions.AI: Make Millions, Save Millions, Protect Millions all with the use of Artificial Intelligence." He also leads VastSolutionsGroup.com and is a respected thought leader on the practical application of AI for business.About VastSolutionsGroup.comVastSolutionsGroup.com is a technology consultancy specializing in using artificial intelligence to produce tax and financial strategies for its national clients. The firm is dedicated to empowering organizations through strategic adoption of advanced AI technologies - and has been for years.

