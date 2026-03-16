VANQUISH Brings Its Innovative Product Lines to Solar Projects

A large-scale solar energy facility illustrating the type of mission-critical infrastructure that benefits from engineered perimeter protection and safety systems.

Engineered perimeter systems designed to enhance safety, security, and operational reliability for solar energy facilities.

Our experience protecting utility substations allows us to bring that same level of safety and security to solar projects.” — Donald E. Moore, CEO of VANQUISH

LANDIS, NC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VANQUISH, a leader in mission-critical perimeter protection, announced today that its custom perimeter protection product lines are now available to solar projects nationwide.

With 25+ years of experience protecting substations for major utilities nationwide, VANQUISH’s perimeter protection product lines offer solar farm developers and operators custom-designed solutions to protect and enhance their mission-critical infrastructure that cannot be achieved with chain-link fences.

VANQUISH’s product lines offer a wide array of security and enhancement options, including non-conductive, ballistic, sound-attenuation, and beautification panels, as well as animal-deterrent features that prevent animals from entering the solar farm and substation, helping prevent power outages and enhancing worker safety. This design flexibility makes VANQUISH’s perimeter protection solutions a logical choice for the solar industry.

“Solar facilities generate and manage enormous amounts of power, and the electrical environments inside them are more complex than many people realize,” said Donald E. Moore, Chief Executive Officer of VANQUISH. “Our experience protecting utility substations allows us to bring that same level of safety and security to solar projects.”

About VANQUISH

VANQUISH is a North Carolina–based engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company specializing in perimeter protection and enhancement of mission-critical infrastructure. Known for its consultative approach and field-proven systems, VANQUISH serves utilities, data centers, solar facilities, transportation hubs, and private-sector clients across North America.

For more information, visit vanquishfencing.com

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