VANQUISH Expands into Data Centers

A large-scale data center under construction in the United States — the type of mission-critical facility VANQUISH now protects with its engineered perimeter systems.

Building on its legacy in utility protection, VANQUISH is expanding its engineered perimeter systems to protect the infrastructure powering the digital economy.

Our mission has always been protecting what matters most. Expanding into data centers continues that commitment.” — Donald E. Moore, CEO of VANQUISH

LANDIS, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VANQUISH, a leader in mission-critical perimeter protection, announced today that it is expanding its proven protection and enhancement systems to serve the growing data center sector across the United States.



For more than 25 years, VANQUISH has built a reputation for redefining perimeter protection standards for utilities nationwide. Now, the same systems that safeguard substations and power generation sites will help data centers strengthen security, reduce noise, and improve community acceptance through engineered walls that combine ballistic integrity, sound attenuation, and architectural design flexibility.



“Data centers face many of the same challenges utilities have dealt with for decades — security, safety, and community acceptance,” said Donald E. Moore, Chief Executive Officer of VANQUISH. “We’ve spent years solving those problems for the toughest environments imaginable. Bringing that experience to data centers isn’t a leap for us — it’s the next logical step.”



“We’re not just adding another market,” Moore continued. “We’re applying what we’ve learned to help protect the systems that keep the digital world running.”



About VANQUISH

VANQUISH is a North Carolina–based engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company specializing in the perimeter protection and enhancement of mission-critical infrastructure. Known for its consultative approach and field-proven systems, VANQUISH serves utilities, data centers, solar facilities, transportation hubs, and private-sector clients across North America.

For more information, visit vanquishfencing.com.

