VANQUISH Brings Product Lines to the Transportation Sector

LANDIS, NC, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VANQUISH, a leader in mission-critical perimeter protection, announced today that it is expanding its product line to serve the transportation sector across the United States.

VANQUISH’s modular fiberglass wall systems deliver high sound attenuation, are weather- and crack-resistant, and offer extensive design flexibility to meet a wide range of transportation project requirements.

In addition to their performance and design benefits, the wall systems are lightweight and easy to handle, eliminating the need for wide-load transportation or heavy installation equipment. This results in meaningful reductions in project cost and installation time. Due to their reduced weight, the systems are also well-suited for use on overpasses and bridge structures, where traditional materials may pose challenges.

“VANQUISH is applying decades of experience protecting high-value utility assets to help secure, shield, and improve transportation facilities across the country,” said Donald E. Moore, Chief Executive Officer of VANQUISH. “These systems deliver performance while respecting the communities around them.”

About VANQUISH

VANQUISH is a North Carolina-based engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company specializing in the perimeter protection and enhancement of mission-critical infrastructure. Known for its consultative approach and field-proven systems, VANQUISH serves utilities, data centers, solar facilities, transportation hubs, and private-sector clients across North America.

