Traffic Alert - Vt Route 100 in Waterbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 100 in Waterbury has both lanes obstructed in the area of Guptil Road due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for While the vehicle is removed.. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.