Business Reporter: Geolocating customer service globally

How a distributed remote customer service model strengthens support resilience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, next generation CX provider yoummday explains why building customer service redundancy across regions is key to reducing downtime and keeping loyal customers. From cyber-attacks and power outages to geopolitical instability and extreme weather events, disruptions can quickly bring critical systems to a halt. Customer service operations are particularly exposed because they are the frontline for customers seeking urgent assistance. When support channels go down, the impact is immediate: customers cannot resolve issues, trust erodes and reputational damage can persist long after systems recover. For this reason, building redundancy into customer service infrastructure is essential. By ensuring that service capacity is not concentrated in a single location, organisations can minimise downtime and maintain continuity even when one site becomes unavailable.Mike Ortegon, global customer solutions at yoummday, believes organisations need to be more aware of the risks they face when basing customer experience resources in one place or region. By spreading service capacity across multiple regions, businesses can reduce dependence on any single facility while gaining the flexibility to provide 24/7 support. Yoummday provides a diversified model through a globally distributed network of vetted freelance agents, already recruited and onboarded to the platform. When Vistaprint’s Jamaican call centre was disrupted by a hurricane, the company rapidly partnered with yoummday, onboarding agents within weeks, which allowed Vistaprint’s customer service capacity to be restored quickly ahead of the busy Black Friday period.To find out more about how yoummday restored customer support for Vistaprint, read the article Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.co.uk, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About yoummdayyoummday is the first technology-native contact centre built to deliver peak CX performance in the AI era. Its platform combines the world’s smartest, auto-tuning AI with multilingual talents, ensuring every interaction is fast, accurate and empathetic – creating “you made my day moments.” From rapid deployment to predictable outcome-based pricing, yoummday helps enterprises scale effortlessly while preserving quality.

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