Master Fluid Solutions Launches TRIM® MicroSol® 689NXT

High‑lubricity, clean‑running microemulsion engineered for difficult alloys—built with sustainability in mind

MicroSol 689NXT is purpose‑built for the realities of modern machining: harder‑to‑machine alloys, higher production demands, and the reduction of reliance on mineral oil products.” — Justin Geach, Global Director of Marketing at Master Fluid Solutions

PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master Fluid Solutionsannounces the North American launch of TRIMMicroSol689NXT, a next‑generation, premium high‑lubricity microemulsion formulated to deliver reliable performance on today’s most challenging materials—including stainless steel and Inconel— while supporting manufacturers’ sustainability objectives. TRIM MicroSol 689NXT combines exceptional lubricity, strong hard‑water stability, and low‑foam, clean‑running behavior to help extend tool life, maintain machine cleanliness, and reduce unplanned downtime. The mineral‑oil‑free formula incorporates a high proportion of vegetable‑based raw materials, reflecting Master Fluid Solutions’ commitment to high performance and the environment.“MicroSol 689NXT is purpose‑built for the realities of modern machining: harder‑to‑machine alloys, higher production demands, and the reduction of reliance on mineral oil products,” said Justin Geach, Global Director of Marketing at Master Fluid Solutions. “Customers will recognize the hallmark of the MicroSol brand—very high lubricity, excellent foam control, and clean machines—now paired with a formulation approach that helps align shop performance with environmental responsibility.”Engineered advantages of TRIM MicroSol 689NXT:• Premium high lubricity for demanding operations on stainless steel, Inconel, and other difficult alloys• Strong hard‑water stability to maintain performance across diverse water qualities• Low foaming and clean running to support process reliability, machine cleanliness, and surface finish• Mineral‑oil‑free with a high percentage of vegetable‑based content to support sustainability initiatives• Bio resistant package designed for long sump life and reduced odor issuesTRIM MicroSol 689NXT is available now in North America through Master Fluid Solutions and authorized distribution partners.Learn more: TRIM MicroSol 689NXT - Product Description - Master Fluid Solutions About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEXfluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for eleven consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluids.com Photo link: https://s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/catsy.824/MicroSol-689NXT-54g.jpg Photo caption: Master Fluid Solutions Launches TRIMMicroSol689NXT

