WEDOLiT® FW: Fully Synthetic ERW Coolant Technology for Efficient and Stable Tube Production

Comparison of semisynthetic vs synthetic technology - WEDOLiT® provides very high quality and cleaner surfaces.

Fully synthetic coolant technology ensures stable cooling and wetting in high-speed ERW tube production while maintaining consistent tube surface quality.

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High-speed ERW tube production places demanding requirements on the coolant: stable cooling and wetting at continuous line speeds, consistent surface condition for downstream processes, and reliable system behaviour despite variable water quality and contamination load. Coolant performance influences weld-zone stability, tube cleanliness, drying time after rinsing, and ultimately operating cost.The modern WEDOLiTFW series is a fully synthetic, mineral-oil-free ERW coolant technology developed to meet these requirements in modern tube and pipe manufacturing. Formulated as polymer-based solutions rather than conventional emulsions, WEDOLiTFW is designed for strong rinsing performance, low-residue operation, and robust stability under challenging ERW system conditions.In many plants - whether established lines or upgraded facilities - coolant circuits include long distribution routes and open or partially open systems. In such environments, increasing water hardness (e.g., calcium-ion pickup), airborne particles, and incidental product carryover can compromise bath stability and surface quality. WEDOLiTFW products are engineered for increased hard-water stability compared with semi-synthetic coolant technologies, supporting cleaner systems, fewer deposits, and more consistent process control.Surface cleanliness and high rinsing capacityA key focus of the WEDOLiTFW series is surface cleanliness combined with high rinsing capability. The synthetic technology is engineered to deliver strong cleaning action and fast rinsing, supporting a cleaner tube surface and faster drying after rinsing. Reduced residue formation—including in areas prone to deposits such as the tube underside—helps maintain a consistent surface condition and helps avoid carryover that can interfere with downstream operations. In practice, this can improve readiness for subsequent steps such as painting, cutting, and re-welding, where low residue levels and stable surface properties are important.Increased hard-water stability for robust operationERW coolant systems operate under widely varying site conditions. Many plants use extensive distribution networks and open or partially open circuits, where water hardness can increase over time and contamination from dirt particles may occur. Compared with semi-synthetic coolant technology, WEDOLiTFW products offer increased hard-water stability, which can translate into fewer deposits, lower residue levels, and improved process stability—especially where water quality fluctuates or contamination control is challenging.Beyond product quality, the fully synthetic approach is intended to contribute to cleaner production zones. Lower oily contamination can reduce visible residues on equipment and floors, supporting housekeeping and helping minimize oily films. In addition, the technology targets reduced smoke in the welding area, improving visibility and cleanliness around the process.Excellent bacterial stability and system controlLong-term stability is another central requirement in continuous tube production. WEDOLiTFW is designed for excellent bacterial stability and system control, supporting stable pH behaviour over time, strong tramp-oil rejection, and reduced bacterial growth compared with mineral-oil- or ester-based coolant technologies. This can help maintain a more reliable operating window, reduce odour potential, and lower the need for tank-side corrective additives, depending on operating conditions.Cost-in-use advantagesCompared with semi-synthetic coolant technology, fully synthetic ERW coolants can reduce consumption by lowering top-up demand and supporting longer bath life. For the WEDOLiTFW series, typical performance targets include up to 30% lower coolant consumption and approximately 5% lower water consumption, contributing to reduced waste generation and improved total cost of ownership.WEDOLiTFW products are formulated for broad compatibility with common tube materials, including hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, pickled steel, galvanized steel, and stainless steel, supporting consistent performance across mixed production portfolios.Meet WEDOLiTFW at Tube 2026At Tube 2026 in Düsseldorf (April 13–17, 2026, booth #6C12), Master Fluid Solutions and its WEDOLiTexpert team will present the WEDOLiTFW technology and introduce WEDOLiT7641, a new boron- and formaldehyde-free, fully synthetic solution for ERW tube production.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.