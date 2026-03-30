Chartered Institute Launches the Certified Canada Tax Reporting & Regulatory Compliance Professional (CTR™) Program

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches Certified Canada Tax Reporting & Regulatory Compliance Professional (CTR™) Program

The CTR™ program sets a new benchmark in professional tax education, empowering practitioners to strengthen compliance, reduce regulatory risk, and deliver greater organizational value.” — Bok Yan Lo

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is proud to announce the launch of its newest professional designation – the Certified Canada Tax Reporting & Regulatory Compliance Professional (CTR™) program. Developed in collaboration with experienced tax practitioners, regulatory compliance specialists, and academic advisors, this certification is designed to equip finance, tax, and compliance professionals with advanced expertise in Canadian tax reporting, regulatory obligations, and risk management.The CTR™ program responds to the growing complexity of Canada’s tax landscape, which is shaped by evolving federal and provincial tax laws, increased regulatory scrutiny, cross-border reporting obligations, and heightened enforcement by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Professionals who complete this certification will gain a significant competitive advantage in managing corporate and individual tax compliance, navigating indirect tax regimes, and ensuring accurate, timely, and defensible tax reporting across jurisdictions.The comprehensive CTR™ curriculum covers a broad range of critical tax and compliance areas, including Canadian income taxation for individuals and corporations, corporate tax filing and reporting requirements, payroll, and employment tax compliance, GST/HST and provincial sales taxes, withholding and information reporting, international tax considerations, CRA audits and enforcement processes, and tax risk management frameworks. Through practical case studies, regulatory interpretation workshops, and real-world reporting scenarios, participants will develop the technical depth and applied skills required to manage complex tax compliance challenges with confidence.“Canada’s tax and regulatory environment is becoming increasingly complex, with heightened expectations around accuracy, transparency, and governance,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “The CTR™ program sets a new benchmark in professional tax education, empowering practitioners to strengthen compliance, reduce regulatory risk, and deliver greater organizational value.”The CTR™ certification is developed to the highest standards of professional and academic rigor and is internationally recognized for its relevance, practicality, and alignment with current Canadian tax laws and regulatory practices. Upon successful completion of the program and passing the certification examination, participants will be awarded the prestigious CTR™ designation, validating their advanced competency in Canadian tax reporting, regulatory compliance, and tax risk management. This credential enhances professional credibility and career prospects across accounting, finance, taxation, compliance, and advisory roles.For more information about the CTR™ program and to register, please visit the following website:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/ctr-ca About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

Certified Canada Tax Reporting & Regulatory Compliance Professional (CTR™)

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